Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's $3.2 Billion Plan to Reach 1,066MW Power Capacity

The government plans to more than double its electricity generation capacity to 1,066 megawatts (MW) by 2034, driven by major investments in hydropower, solar energy, and emerging technologies such as nuclear power, according to Rwanda Energy Group (REG).

The target is outlined in REG's end-of-year statement, which also reviews progress made in electricity generation and access over the past five years.

REG Chief Executive Officer Eng. Armand Zingiro said electricity access has expanded significantly, rising from 64.53 per cent of households five years ago to 85.4 per cent today, an increase of 20.87 percentage points.

"Of the households connected to electricity, 60.1 per cent are served by the national grid, while 25.3 per cent rely on solar energy," Zingiro said.

Over the same period, Rwanda's installed electricity generation capacity has grown from 238.36 MW in 2020/21 to 467.14 MW currently. Under the utility's 10-year strategic plan (2024-2034), capacity is projected to reach 1,066 MW.

Hydropower projects take centre stage

Hydropower remains a key pillar of Rwanda's energy expansion strategy, with several projects under construction, planned or at feasibility stage.

The Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant, expected to generate 43.5 MW, is 57 per cent complete. Other ongoing projects include the Rukarara VI Hydropower Plant (9.7 MW), currently 26 per cent complete, and the Nyirahundwe Hydropower Plant (0.91 MW), which has reached 71 per cent completion.

REG also highlighted the Rusizi III Hydropower Project, a 206 MW regional initiative jointly developed by Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Construction has commenced, although progress has been affected by political challenges among partner states.

Meanwhile, feasibility studies are underway for additional projects, including the expansion of the Ntaruka Hydropower Plant.

"The study is expected to be completed next year to determine the additional capacity that can be added," REG said.

Solar power expansion

Solar energy is set to play an increasingly important role in meeting future demand. Planned projects include the 30 MW Mpanga Solar PV plant in Kirehe District, a 200 MW Nyabarongo II Solar PV project, and the 4.13 MW Izuba CB Energy Rwanda plant, among others.

A tender has already been issued for the Mpanga Solar PV project to design, supply, install, test and commission the facility. The project will cover all development stages from engineering and procurement to construction and commissioning before being integrated into the national grid.

Two financing models are envisaged for solar projects: pre-financing arrangements involving potential lenders, and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) under which developers demonstrate financing capacity and experience in constructing and operating power plants.

Financing the plan

REG estimates that at least $3.2 billion will be required to implement the 10-year strategic plan. Funding will be mobilised through a mix of concessional loans, climate finance instruments, green bonds and carbon credits.

Upgrading electricity infrastructure

Alongside generation, Rwanda is investing heavily in upgrading and modernising electricity infrastructure. Rehabilitated and upgraded distribution lines have increased from 944 km in 2020/21 to 1,158 km today.

In total, the country has built 38,358.83 km of electricity distribution lines, comprising 12,645.40 km of medium-voltage lines and 25,713.43 km of low-voltage lines.

In Kigali City, rehabilitation of electricity distribution networks has reached 67 per cent completion, while 37 substations have been constructed nationwide to support power distribution.

The long-term strategy also aims to reduce power outages by replacing low-capacity equipment and diversifying supply sources. The government targets universal access to electricity by 2029.

Lives transformed by access to power

Beneficiaries say electricity access has transformed their lives and livelihoods.

"We feel we have moved from darkness into a better life. We were widows with no homes, and now we have houses and electricity," said Berancille Uwimana, a resident of Munyaga Sector in Rwamagana District.

Another resident, Juvenal Nkuranga from Kaduha Cell, said access to electricity has improved education and opened up economic opportunities.

"Our children study better, their performance has improved, and we are now thinking about income-generating projects," he said.

Looking ahead, the government is also planning to establish nuclear power reactors with a combined capacity of 110 MW within the next decade, starting in 2025.