Tanzania Initiates Mega Water Projects to Address Climate Change

Mlandizi — THE United Republic of Tanzania said it began implementing various water projects three years ago as a country's efforts to address water shortages caused by climate change.

The Tanzanian Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, unveiled the efforts today, December 29, 2025, after inspecting water production and distribution systems in the Ruvu Chini area of the Coast Region.

He said the government identified early the impacts of climate change on the water sector and therefore put in place long-term plans to construct major water projects aimed at providing sustainable solutions and positive outcomes for citizens.

"The planning and implementation of these projects began some time ago. The government recognized the challenge early and started seeking solutions by constructing large-scale water projects capable of addressing the existing water shortages," he said.