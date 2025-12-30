Tanzania: PM Sees Progress At Kidunda Dam As Kimbiji-Mtera Project Nears Completion

Dar es Salaam — THE Chief Executive Officer of the Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA), Mkama Bwire, has called for the speedy completion of the Kidunda Dam construction to ensure a reliable source of water from the Ruvu River.

Bwire made the remarks today, December 29, 2025, before Prime Minister Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba, who visited the Ruvu River water source to inspect water production and service delivery.

He said completion of the dam would enable DAWASA to increase water production from 270 million litres to 360 million litres daily, a move expected to help reduce the water supply deficit facing the city of Dar es Salaam.

"The construction of this dam will allow us to increase water production from 270 million litres to 360 million litres, thereby reducing the gap we currently face," he said.

He noted that water availability from the Ruvu River has improved compared to the past, but challenges remain in storage due to the large volumes of water being lost.

Bwire explained that previously water production stood at 2,400 litres per second, but has now reached 29 million litres per second, with DAWASA abstracting 5,000 litres for use while the remaining volume flows into the ocean.

He said this situation underscores the importance of having a storage dam to properly harness water for use during periods of high demand or drought.

Speaking on strategies to increase water production, Bwire said DAWASA is continuing to implement the second phase of the Kimbiji-Mtera water project, which aims to expand water sources and improve services for residents of Dar es Salaam.

He added that the project will help ensure water availability when challenges arise in other sources, particularly groundwater.

The Prime Minister's visit comes at a time when some residents in various parts of Dar es Salaam have been complaining about shortages of clean and safe water.