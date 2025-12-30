Mozambique: EU Mission Trained 800 Mozambican Soldiers in 2025

29 December 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) trained about 800 Mozambican soldiers in 2025.

According to a release published in Monday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais', there were 36 training programmes during the year.

These covered areas such as Command and Control, Logistics, Training of Trainers for Rapid Reaction Forces, Maintenance and Transport, Leadership, Military Pedagogy, Civil-Military Cooperation, Strategic Communications, and Institutional Advice for the General Staff Headquarters.

"In 2025', added the release, "essential programmes were also launched to guarantee logistical sustainability of the resources made available under the European Peace Facility (EPF)'.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.