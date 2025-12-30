Mozambique: EU Mission Trained 800 Mozambican Soldiers in 2025

Maputo — The European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) trained about 800 Mozambican soldiers in 2025.

According to a release published in Monday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais', there were 36 training programmes during the year.

These covered areas such as Command and Control, Logistics, Training of Trainers for Rapid Reaction Forces, Maintenance and Transport, Leadership, Military Pedagogy, Civil-Military Cooperation, Strategic Communications, and Institutional Advice for the General Staff Headquarters.

"In 2025', added the release, "essential programmes were also launched to guarantee logistical sustainability of the resources made available under the European Peace Facility (EPF)'.