Mozambique: Rains Displace Hundreds of Households in Buzi

Maputo — Torrential rains have displaced hundreds of households from their homes in Buzi district, in the central Mozambican province of Sofala.

According to a report in Monday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais', some of the access roads to the district have been cut, and fields of crops have been swamped.

Flooded roads made it impossible for communities to seek safety on higher ground. Nonetheless, teams from the national relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), are trying to alleviate the suffering of the flood victims.

Some of the victims have taken shelter in a transit centre set up in a Buzi School.

Some of these displaced people are queuing up for places on boats that will take them downstream to the locality of Guara-Guara. From there, they hope to make their way to the town of Nhamatanda, or the city of Beira.

According to the Buzi district administrator, Jose Mutoroma, more than 5,000 households have been affected by the floods. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed or damaged, and 10,000 hectares of crops are considered lost.

The National Meteorology Institute (INAM) has warned of more heavy rain with thunderstorms further north, in the provinces of Niassa, Nampula and Cabo Delgado.

Localised rains will continue falling across the entire central region (Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia provinces).

