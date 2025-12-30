Ethiopia Anchors Digital Sovereignty in New Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy - Ministry Says

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Innovation and Technology affirmed that Ethiopia has placed digital sovereignty at the heart of its national digital transformation agenda with the launch of the Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy.

While briefing the media in connection to Digital Ethiopia 2030 today, Minister of Information and Technology Belete Molla stated that the newly unveiled strategy is grounded in the fundamental principle of digital sovereignty.

The minister highlighted the government's determination to ensure that Ethiopian data is owned, managed and protected within national borders.

The strategy was officially launched recently in the presence of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and senior government officials, marking the start of a new five-year phase in Ethiopia's digital transformation drive.

According to the minister, the establishment of a sovereign national cloud and the strict enforcement of data sovereignty laws form the backbone of the strategy.

These measures ensure that the data of Ethiopian citizens remains managed and protected, the minister added.

He further noted that Digital Ethiopia 2030 aims to shift the country from reliance on external digital platforms to full control over its own digital systems.

This marks the beginning of a five-year journey to cement Ethiopia's status as a premier African technology hub, moving from being a consumer of foreign platforms to becoming a master of our own digital destiny, he stated.

Building a scalable Digital Public Infrastructure is essential to reducing dependence on foreign systems, he noted, adding that the cornerstone of this effort is the success of the Digital 2025 Strategy, including leveraging the 5 million Ethiopian Coders initiative.

The minister also said that the strategy envisions a cash-lite economy, with digital transactions projected to grow many-folds by 2030.

This shift aims to enhance transparency and narrow the financial inclusion gap across the country, he added.

State Minister Baysa Bedada, on his part, detailed the ambitious goals for human capital and entrepreneurship.

According to him, the country will empower at least 5,000 startups to become fully operational through the new Entrepreneurship Development Policy.

Cultivating an ecosystem designed to produce Ethiopia's first "unicorn" companies will also be among Digital Ethiopia's 2030 strategy goals, he said.

State Minister Kere said Digital Ethiopia 2030 sets clear national targets to raise digital awareness and skills.

This strategic briefing follows the official launch of the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy just days ago in the presence of Abiy Ahmed.

During the launch, the Prime Minister highlighted that the strategy is not merely a technical document but a pillar of the nation's broader prosperity goals.