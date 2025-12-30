South Africa: DA Infighting Escalates As Aucamp Reports George to Public Protector for 'Possible Abuse of State Resources'

Environment Minister Willie Aucamp's complaint is the latest incident in a battle between camps within the DA, which looks set to destabilise the party's leadership ahead of its elective congress in 2026.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Willie Aucamp has confirmed that he filed a complaint with the Public Protector against his predecessor Dion George, for his "possible abuse of state resources" while in office.

This is after a City Press report on Sunday, 28 December first revealed that Aucamp had asked the Public Protector to investigate George over accusations of the abuse of state resources and a fabricated whistleblower report in the period before his removal from office.

Aucamp's complaint, filed on Friday, 26 December, also asked that the Public Protector investigate George's then adviser and acting chief of staff, Shelton Mollentze, and his then personal assistant, Traverse le Goff, reported the publication.

Aucamp's complaint is the latest incident in a battle between camps within the DA, which looks set to destabilise the DA's leadership ahead of its elective congress in 2026.

In a statement published on Sunday, 28 December, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) said Aucamp's complaint to the Public Protector followed his appointment to office in November, after which he was made aware of a "baseless" investigation into his private business affairs.

The department said the investigation appeared to have been "potentially politically...