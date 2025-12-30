Congo-Kinshasa: Moroccan Blue Helmets Provide Free Medical Care to Detainees in Bunia

press release

This Monday, December 29, 2025, Moroccan blue helmets from MONUSCO organized a medical campaign for detainees at the central prison of Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri. One hundred forty-eight prisoners, including twenty women and eight minors, received free consultations and medical care through this initiative led by the UN mission's Prison Administration Support Unit.

Serious Pathologies and Urgent Needs

Joseph B., incarcerated since 2017, has suffered from an inguinal hernia for five years. Due to lack of resources and adequate infrastructure, he endures chronic pain.

"It hurts all the time, I sleep with difficulty. I'm happy to have received painkillers today, but the solution remains the surgery that I'm eagerly awaiting," he confides.

His case illustrates a concerning reality: according to the doctor in charge of the prison hospital, more than one hundred detainees have pathologies requiring surgical interventions, 70% of which are inguino-scrotal hernias. He appeals for financial support to organize operations at Bunia General Hospital or to install a mobile surgical clinic at the prison.

"We implore the authorities for financial support to allow these patients to be operated on at Bunia General Hospital; or else to organize a mobile surgical clinic within the prison, through the FARDC and their UMIR unit, the Rapid Intervention Medical Unit."

Given the high number of hernia cases and gynecological pathologies, Bunia central prison, with support from MONUSCO's Prison Administration Support Unit, plans to organize medical escorts to the Mission's level 2 hospital, located at the Ndoromo military camp on the outskirts of the city.

Meanwhile, Venancie B., a 58-year-old military officer in preventive detention, experiences headaches, joint pain, and has an abdominal mass.

"I'm taking advantage of this campaign to consult specialists. I hope to finally regain my health," she testifies.

A Humanitarian Action

For MONUSCO, this campaign aims to improve the sanitary conditions of detainees by offering them specialized consultations (gynecology, surgery, dentistry). Dr. T. Aatif, from the Moroccan contingent, emphasizes:

"We are organizing this free medical campaign as part of MONUSCO's support to Congolese institutions and authorities. Many suffer from hernias, dermatoses, hypertension, gynecological pathologies, abdominal masses... Simply being heard provides moral support. We are happy to be able to bring a little smile and comfort to people who are suffering, some of them emotionally."

In addition to consultations, free treatments were provided and essential medications (anti-inflammatories, antibiotics, vitamins, bronchial thinners, diuretics, corticosteroids, screening test reagents...) and medical devices (crutches, gloves, first aid kits) were distributed.

The campaign concluded with awareness training for minor detainees on oral hygiene.

Bunia central prison currently houses 1,972 detainees while it has a capacity of 500 places. Overcrowding and lack of resources aggravate health risks. In recent years, MONUSCO has invested significantly to improve detention conditions at this facility.

It has reinforced security (perimeter wall, surveillance cameras), provided the prison with an ambulance, installed solar panels, built a women's section and renovated the minors' section. It also supports social reintegration through training programs (sewing, carpentry, computer skills) and has equipped a special unit for sick detainees at Bunia General Hospital.