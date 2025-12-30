Kenya: Health Ministry to Enforce Childcare Facilities in Public Institutions From January

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has announced a nationwide crackdown on public institutions that have failed to comply with the law requiring the establishment of childcare facilities for female employees.

Speaking on the matter, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Standardization, Mary Muthoni, said the lack of crèche facilities has become a growing concern, particularly among teachers, public officers, and students who are new parents.

She noted that the challenge has caused distractions in workplaces and learning institutions, negatively affecting productivity and overall wellbeing.

"When mothers do not have safe and reliable places to leave their children, it affects their peace of mind, their work, and even their ability to learn,' PS Muthoni said.

The Ministry says many institutions have treated the law lightly, and warned that enforcement will begin in January to demonstrate that the legislation carries full legal weight.

"That assumption is wrong. This law is not optional. From January, we will enforce it fully to protect working mothers and their children,"she said.

At the same time, the Ministry has raised alarm over the rising infiltration of drugs and substance abuse in learning institutions.

According to surveys conducted by the Ministry, some learners are being exposed to harmful substances while in school and are subsequently transferring these habits to their communities.

The Ministry has vowed not to sit back as the crisis escalates, saying it has adopted a whole-of-government approach.

As part of this strategy, the Ministry of Health is working closely with the Ministry of Education to curb the menace, with joint interventions set to begin next week.

"The school environment should be safe. Unfortunately, some learners are picking up harmful habits there and taking them back to their communities,"she said.

Teachers have been urged to remain vigilant and carefully monitor what learners carry to school. The Ministry cautioned that manufacturers are increasingly targeting children using sweeteners and products designed to closely resemble legal substances, making them difficult to detect.

Schools have been advised to conduct impromptu inspections of classrooms and dormitories, where learners spend most of their time. The Ministry warned that failure to act decisively could condemn an entire generation to a vicious cycle of drug abuse.

School heads, teachers, and discipline officers have been instructed to immediately intensify checks on learners' bags and personal effects, and to take swift disciplinary action where violations are detected.

Officials cautioned that without urgent intervention, the future of children and the safety of communities across the country remain at serious risk.