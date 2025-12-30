Zimbabwe/South Africa: Bafana Bafana Survive Zimbabwe Onslaught to Seal Afcon Knockout Round Berth

Bafana Bafana edged Zimbabwe 3-2 in Marrakesh to book a round of 16 spot in the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa and Zimbabwe put on a proper show during an uncharacteristically open match between the two countries in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco. The final result was a 3-2 win for Bafana Bafana, which sealed passage to the round of 16 for Hugo Broos' men.

Goals from Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster and Oswin Appollis did the job for Bafana Bafana. The South Africans had come into the match under pressure to secure a positive result after faltering in their second Group B game against Egypt, where they lost 1-0.

In what turned out to be an extremely frantic encounter overall, Bafana Bafana started on a strong note. Orlando Pirates winger Moremi curled in the opening goal of the high-stakes Group B encounter after just seven minutes.

Bafana Bafana then gradually eased the foot off the accelerator, as they did in their opening match against Angola. This eventually allowed Scotland-based Tawanda Maswanhise enough space to bamboozle the Bafana Bafana defensive line with a mesmerising run that shocked the South Africans.

The two teams went into the second half level after cancelling each other out in the opening stanza. In the second round of their bout, it...