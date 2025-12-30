Malawi: Operation Dudula Facebook Post Backfires As South Africans Rally Behind Bushiri

What was meant to be a scathing jab at self-exiled Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has spectacularly blown up in the face of Operation Dudula SA Movement, after thousands of South Africans turned the movement's own Facebook page into a roasting ground--mocking Dudula, rejecting its message and openly praising Bushiri.

In a post that has attracted over 2,376 comments, Operation Dudula questioned why some South Africans were travelling to Malawi to attend Bushiri's religious ceremony, accusing the prophet of "stealing from followers" and portraying the trip as blind devotion to a dubious figure.

Instead of applause, the post triggered a tsunami of backlash, ridicule and outright hostility--much of it from South Africans themselves.

"Shame on you with your page," wrote Sau Uladi, setting the tone for hundreds of angry responses.

Others mocked Dudula's apparent frustration.

"Pain goes straight to you... sorry sorry, get well soon," commented Fred Chilongo, a remark echoed repeatedly by users who framed Dudula's post as evidence of bitterness.

"Leave Bushiri Alone"

A dominant theme in the comments was defiant support for Bushiri, with many insisting the prophet had helped South Africans more than Dudula ever has.

"Bushiri healed a lot of South Africans," wrote Paul Ndolo, who went further: "Follow the good Samaritan Bushiri."

Another user, Given Z Skhosana, dismissed Dudula's narrative entirely:

"No matter the bad publicity, we love our Prophet of God. We know who he is, not what the media makes him to be."

Many commenters questioned why Dudula was even concerned.

"So is there any problem? Are they using your money?" asked Tennyson Misomali, while Sunday Tembo bluntly posted:

"What's the connection between Bushiri and Dudula? Uyahlanya wena."

Mockery, Humiliation and Open Taunts

As the comment section grew, the tone turned openly scathing, with users mocking Dudula's relevance and influence.

"Your movement is useless. Stay away from Bushiri. Nonsense," wrote Aubrey James Zambika.

Others went further, suggesting that even Dudula members themselves were secretly travelling to Malawi.

"Even the Dudula frontliners are flocking to Malawi," joked Mac Mwanjakwa, while Chilupula Hud-Lu added:

"Operation Dudula--they are also on their way to meet Bushiri."

Several comments took aim at South Africa's own controversial prophet, Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng, sarcastically telling Dudula to focus on him instead.

"You can go to Prophet Mboro," appeared repeatedly, with Cuthbert Nyirenda sneering:

"Go to Prophet Mboro... he is going to FNB Stadium crossover on 31 December."

Others mocked Dudula's perceived inferiority complex.

"South Africans with Bushiri--you can't separate them," wrote Make Vincent, while Banda Monide Amon quipped:

"It's like a bottle of thobwa and a kabaza bicycle--you can't separate them."

Buses Crossing Borders

Adding salt to the wound, several commenters claimed that thousands of South Africans were already travelling to Malawi, undeterred by Dudula's criticism.

"Five buses from SA--I met them at the border. I even said welcome to Malawi," wrote Mercy Chirwaz.

Another commenter boasted: "There are thousands of South Africans coming to Malawi. We don't even have enough space--just know Bushiri is a big man."

A Movement Losing Control of Its Narrative?

By the end of the comment storm, Operation Dudula's post had been hijacked, ridiculed and stripped of authority, turning what was meant to be moral grandstanding into a public relations disaster.

"The whole movement fighting against one man," laughed Surveyor Odinga.

Perhaps the most telling remark came from Edward R. Vinjeru Sungo, who bluntly renamed the group: "Operation serpents."

What is clear from the avalanche of responses is that Operation Dudula badly misread the room. Instead of igniting outrage against Bushiri, the movement exposed its own declining credibility--especially among ordinary South Africans who feel no obligation to follow Dudula's ideological line.

In the court of social media opinion, the verdict was ruthless: Operation Dudula attacked Bushiri--and South Africans attacked back.