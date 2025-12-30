Malawi: Floods Snatch Toddler's Life, Leave Thousands Homeless

Christmas celebrations turned into mourning for a family in Nsanje after floods triggered by incessant rains swept away and killed a three-year-old child, as thousands of others across the country were left homeless and destitute.

Authorities say the tragic death occurred as floodwaters rose suddenly, turning rivers into raging torrents and destroying everything in their path. What should have been a season of joy instead brought fear, loss and grief to families in seven districts.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma), the floods affected Chiradzulu, Dowa, Blantyre, Machinga, Nsanje, Karonga and Chikwawa, displacing thousands of households and leaving widespread damage to houses and crops.

Dodma spokesperson Chipiliro Khamula said the toddler was washed away while attempting to cross a flooded river in Nsanje, a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly lives can be lost during extreme weather events.

"A three-year-old child was swept away by floodwaters after water levels rose rapidly," said Khamula. "Apart from this tragic loss of life, the rains have caused extensive damage to homes and crops."

For the bereaved family, the loss is immeasurable. Neighbours in the area described the incident as devastating, saying the child's death has cast a dark cloud over the entire community.

District councils have since begun damage assessments to establish the scale of destruction and identify the most urgent humanitarian needs. Dodma says local search and rescue teams have been activated, while national response teams remain on standby as the rains continue.

Traditional Authority-level disaster committees have also been placed on high alert to closely monitor developments and report emergencies as soon as they arise.

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has warned that the danger is far from over.

Director Lucy Mtilatila said the country is still experiencing normal to above-normal rainfall, with heightened risks of flooding likely to persist into early 2026.

"Do not let the rainfall season catch you unprepared," she warned. "Your safety is our top priority. Let us remain vigilant together."

Dodma statistics show that hundreds of households have already been affected by rain-related disasters this season, including flash floods, strong winds and lightning--disrupting livelihoods, destroying infrastructure and pushing vulnerable families deeper into hardship, especially in southern and central Malawi.

Residents in flood-prone areas have been urged to avoid crossing flooded rivers and streams and to follow daily weather updates as conditions remain unpredictable.

As communities struggle to cope, the Malawi Red Cross Society has joined government agencies in conducting rapid assessments to guide emergency response efforts.

Communications specialist Felix Washon said Red Cross teams have been deployed to assess damage and determine immediate humanitarian needs.

"Preliminary reports indicate that Nsanje and Chikwawa are the hardest hit districts so far," said Washon. "The assessment will help guide relief assistance to families who have lost their homes and livelihoods."

In Chikwawa, acting district commissioner Grace Momba said the scale of destruction is alarming. By 11pm on Saturday, the district had recorded 2,030 households affected by continuous rains and flash floods that began on December 26.

"Four people sustained injuries in Traditional Authority Chapananga and were treated as outpatients," said Momba. "But many families have lost their homes and are in urgent need of food and shelter materials such as plastic sheets."

As waters continue to rise and skies remain heavy with rain, many families face sleepless nights--mourning lost loved ones, guarding what little remains, and hoping the rains will soon relent.

For one family in Nsanje, however, the season will forever be marked not by Christmas joy, but by the painful loss of a young life swept away by floods.