Namibia: Woman Accused of Defrauding Osire Refugees Granted Bail

A woman accused of allegedly defrauding refugees with N$58 000 has been granted bail.

Lizella Naris (29) has been granted bail in an amount of N$2 000 by magistrate Jurina Hochobes in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

Naris, who has worked at Namib Mills, was arrested last week.

She has been charged with fraud to the value of N$58 000 intended for 111 refugee families at Osire.

Hochobes in court said Naris is expected to report to the police every Friday.

The accused may additionally not leave Windhoek without informing the investigative officer.

She is expected to return to the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on 18 March.

Naris allegedly conspired with Severinus Sainga, a protection officer for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Sainga, who is currently in custody, is facing one count of fraud after allegedly withdrawing N$836 385 of the refugee agency's funds for his private use between January and November.

He is said to return to court for his formal bail application on 26 February.

