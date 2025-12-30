Namibia: Social Media Mourns Death of Star Baboon Cindy

Cindy the social media star Namibian baboon died on Sunday at the age of 31.

Cindy was adopted by the Lambrechts family after being orphaned as a baby. She lived with them on the family farm in the Khomas Hochland, just outside of Windhoek. She became famous on the internet through videos shared by Ruben Lambrechts, who grew up with Cindy.

"Today is one of the most heartbreaking days of our lives as we said goodbye to a sister, a beloved family member, and a mother to our animals," said Lambrechts in a statement announcing her passing.

Videos of Cindy living with the family and interacting with other animals at the Lambrechts farm charmed thousands of internet users. Lambrechts' Facebook account 'Ruben Namibia' has amassed 3.5 million followers.

More than 40 000 comments have already been left on the Facebook announcement of her death, which drew more than 170 000 reactions, with many people sharing how inspired they were by Cindy's story and connection to the Lambrechts family.

"Thank you for educating, inspiring and opening hearts, minds and worlds," shared one Facebook user, Abbi Viljoen.

Cindy had been in declining health and suffered from heart failure and a build-up of fluid in her lungs.

The family made the decision to let her go after her third serious recent health setback, in the hope of sparing her further suffering.

"In her final moments, we were holding her hand, speaking to her, and surrounding her with love," said Lambrechts.

