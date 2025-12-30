Namibia: Erongo Records Calm Weekend, With No Serious Crime

29 December 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Erongo region recorded no serious crime incidents over the long weekend, the police say.

Senior inspector Hilma Shomongula say patrols contributed to a peaceful period, with residents largely observing public order.

"No serious crimes were reported in all of Erongo region. There was much police visibility. We even did a patrol at the beach and people were just drinking in peace, not fights," Shomongula says.

Reported incidents involved robberies, phone grabbing, and common assault.

Shomongula is reminding residents to take care when consuming alcohol and to safeguard their personal belongings, particularly in public spaces.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious activity and minor offences to ensure swift action.

The police say despite the absence of serious crimes, officers remain vigilant and will continue conducting patrols across all constituencies to ensure public safety.

