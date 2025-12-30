Rwanda: Phone Use While Driving Only Illegal If Hand-Held, Minister Clarifies

Using a mobile phone while driving will only constitute a traffic violation if the device is physically held by the driver, the Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, has clarified.

Gasore made the remarks on Monday, December 29, 2025, during a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies as lawmakers debated a draft law governing road usage in Rwanda.

He said the proposed legislation is intended to curb manual distractions that compromise road safety, while recognising the growing role of integrated vehicle technology.

"Regarding mobile phone use, Article 156 of the draft order specifies that a driver commits an offence if they are caught texting, reading, holding the phone to their ear, watching videos, or engaging in any other hand-held distractions," Gasore told legislators.

The minister drew a clear distinction between hand-held phone use and hands-free technology.

Drivers who use Bluetooth systems or place their phones down while synced to their vehicles will not be penalised, he explained.

"The law specifically targets behaviours that increase accident risks, such as reading or typing on a phone. However, if the phone is placed down and connected to the vehicle--as is the case with most modern cars--it does not constitute an offence," Gasore said.

"In such circumstances, it is treated no differently from having a conversation with a passenger. I wanted to make that distinction clear," he added.

Focus on public safety and enforcement

The clarification comes as Rwanda steps up efforts to reduce road traffic fatalities.

Mobile phone distraction has long been cited as a leading cause of preventable road accidents, prompting sustained awareness campaigns by the Rwanda National Police (RNP) aimed at changing driver behaviour and saving lives.

Under the current regulations, drivers found using mobile phones while driving face financial penalties. The base fine for phone use while driving is Rwf10,000.

However, according to RNP, motorists often incur higher penalties due to additional offences linked to distracted driving.

SP Emmanuel Kayigi, the Traffic Police spokesperson, said phone use frequently leads to other violations as drivers lose situational awareness.

"Using a telephone attracts a Rwf10,000 fine," Kayigi said. "But when a driver holds a phone to talk or text, they often begin to drift across the road, obstructing other vehicles and disrupting traffic flow."

He added that looking down at a phone or holding it while driving often results in "zigzag" driving, which can prevent other motorists from overtaking and, in some cases, bring traffic to a halt.

"In such situations, officers do not only penalise phone use. They also charge the driver with hindering traffic, which carries a fine of Rwf25,000," Kayigi said.

"When combined with the phone-related fine, the total penalty rises to Rwf35,000."