Sudan: Animal Resources Minister Unveils Aoad-Backed Initiative to Manufacture Rabies Vaccines in Sudan

Port Sudan, December 29, 2025 (SUNA) -- Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries Al-Mansouri has unveiled an initiative presented by the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD), in partnership with other organizations, to manufacture rabies vaccines locally in Sudan, as part of a strategic executive plan to eradicate the disease within the next 36 months.

Addressing a workshop to approve the National Strategy for Rabies Control, organized by the General Administration of Animal Health and Epidemic Control at the Standards Hall in Port Sudan, the minister said the plan targets vaccination coverage of 70 percent of the dog population, ensures sustained vaccine availability, and includes the establishment of a unified registry in each state to document cases and monitor outbreaks.

The minister voiced deep concern that children constitute the majority of rabies victims, recounting poignant cases that underscore the human toll of the disease.

He stressed the need for close coordination between the ministry, health authorities, and veterinary services, alongside intensified community awareness campaigns through mosques, schools, and other public platforms to contain the disease.

Highlighting emergency response measures, the minister underscored the critical importance of immediate first aid for bite victims, calling for thorough washing of wounds with water and soap for at least 15 minutes. He described this step as the decisive line between life and death, to be followed by the prompt transfer of patients to hospitals for treatment.

The minister also urged heightened vigilance in border states where predatory animals are present, warning of the risks posed by domestic animals whose behavior may change--often becoming unusually calm--thereby facilitating transmission of the virus to humans through saliva, whether by biting or physical contact.

For her part, Director-General of the General Administration of Animal Health and Epidemic Control Dr. Nadia Al-Dirdiri Omar said Sudan will benefit from support from the World Organisation for Animal Health following the approval of the national strategy.

She underscored the importance of full integration among all relevant stakeholders and responsible engagement in addressing rabies, a disease that continues to inflict serious losses on both human and animal life.