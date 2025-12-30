Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Suspends Military Spokesperson Over Anti-Tutsi Remarks On State TV

Nairobi — The Democratic Republic of Congo has suspended its military spokesperson, Major General Ekenge Bomusa Efomi Sylvain, following remarks deemed hateful and contrary to republican values, a move authorities say underscores the state's zero tolerance for ethnic incitement.

In a statement released on Monday, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) said the comments, aired on state broadcaster RTNC, targeted the Tutsi ethnic group and did not represent the position of the state, the presidency or the government.

"The General Staff of the FARDC condemns statements made on RTNC by Major General Ekenge Bomusa Efomi Sylvain, which are contrary to republican values," the statement said in part.

"These statements do not reflect the position of the DRC, the President of the Republic or the Government. As a result, he has been suspended from his duties as FARDC spokesperson."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The military reaffirmed its commitment to protecting all Congolese citizens without distinction, calling for national unity and the rejection of all forms of hate speech at a time of heightened insecurity in the country's east.

The suspension comes against the backdrop of long-standing ethnic sensitivities in eastern DRC, where conflicts involving armed groups have often taken on ethnic dimensions.

Tensions linked to the Tutsi community -- particularly the Banyamulenge in South Kivu and the resurgence of the M23 rebel group in North Kivu -- have repeatedly inflamed political and military rhetoric in recent years.

In 2023 and 2024, Congolese authorities warned public officials and media personalities against inflammatory language amid renewed fighting that displaced hundreds of thousands and strained relations between Kinshasa and Kigali.

The government has previously pledged to clamp down on hate speech, arguing it fuels violence and undermines efforts to stabilise the region.

FARDC said the latest decision reflects its commitment to discipline within the ranks and to safeguarding national cohesion during a fragile security period.