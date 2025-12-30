Rwanda: Which Celebrities Tied the Knot in 2025?

The 2025 entertainment scene was awash with glamour and love as a number of well-known figures tied the knot in glamorous celebrations.

From top-tier musicians to prominent athletes and beauty queens, these standout celebrity weddings defined the year with their sophistication and flair, leaving fans entertained with elegance and deeply emotional moments.

Here are some of the top famous faces who have tied the knot in 2025:

Vestine Ishimwe (musician)

A member of Rwanda's famous gospel music duo of 'Vestine and Dorcas', Dorcas Ishimwe legally married her Burkinabe partner Idrissa Ouédraogo on January 15, at Kinyinya Sector headquarters in Kigali. They held a white wedding on July 5, at Intare Conference Arena.

The couple's marriage turned into a controversy since Vestine opted to stay away in Canada at the end of her music tour with her sibling, Dorcas, to explore new life experience in Canada without her husband who she accused of "destroying her life."

Adonis Filer (basketball player) and Kathia Kamali (content creator)

American basketball star Adonis Filer tied the knot with socialite and content creator Kathia Kamali in a glamorous wedding at Jalia Hall & Garden in Rusororo on September 5.

The couple's romance blossomed in 2024 when Filer joined local basketball powerhouse APR, with Kamali, who rose to fame in the renowned Mackenzies, often becoming a courtside fixture at his games.

DJ Rusam (disc jockey)

Nadege Rusamaza, widely known as DJ Rusam, legally married her partner Alex Tlex on June 5. The civil wedding ceremony took place nine months after she was proposed to, on August 25, 2024.

Their relationship first became public on Valentine's Day of 2023, when they shared photos and messages of love with their followers on social media.

Since then, they continued to share special moments with their audience, including preparations for their wedding until they finally wedded on June 7.

Josh Ishimwe (gospel artiste)

The renowned gospel artiste surprised the internet by proposing to his partner Gloria Mutoni in Paris, France, standing right beside the Eifel Tower.

The two then held their wedding beaming with smiles in June surrounded by family and friends in the Netherlands.

Chryso Ndasingwa and Sharon Gatete (gospel artistes)

On June 25, Ndasingwa proposed to fellow musician Sharon Gatete in a ceremony that followed the 'Gufata Irembo' traditional rite in June.

The couple officially got married on September 24, in a civil marriage ceremony. The two had known each other for nine years before starting their romantic journey in 2024.

Amanda Akaliza (Miss Rwanda 2022 finalist)

Akaliza, who emerged first runner-up of Miss Rwanda 2022, was proposed to a man identified as Jonas Rivery in August 2023, after two years dating.

In November 2022, the beauty queen began sharing photos and videos with her followers of her fiancé, whom she said she met in London four years ago. The two then held their intimate wedding ceremonies both in Kigali and France surrounded by family and close friends.

Da Rest (Musician)

R&B artiste Prince Ishimwe, also known as Da Rest, married his longtime partner Souvenir Iradukunda on December 7. Their wedding, held in Rebero, welcomed different singers who lit up the wedding reception like a live concert.

Before the wedding, Da Rest had released an album named 'Souvenir 53' which he had dedicated to both his wife and mother.

Audia Intore (Gakondo artiste)

Traditional singer Audia Intore held her wedding with TV 10 journalist Kelly Cyiza on July 25 in Kinyinya, Gasabo District. The couple had been dating for nearly two years, though they had known each other for a long time as friends before taking their relationship to the next level.

The two surprised the internet on February 5, in a stunning proposal after they had previously kept their relationship private.

Raissa Vanessa Uwase (Miss Rwanda 2015 finalist)

In June 2025, Raissa Vanessa Uwase, the First Runner-Up of Miss Rwanda 2015, exchanged vows with her partner Dylan Ngenzi, following a well-defined journey of affirming their love before family, the law, and God.

Vanessa and Ngenzi first met in 2018 and began dating, but later went their separate ways. They reunited in late 2022, and by 2023, reports confirmed that they had rekindled their relationship, which continued to grow stronger.

Vanessa previously dated with musician Olivis Mugabo of boy band Active before their controversial slit in 2016.