Ethiopia Expands Judicial Cooperation With China, Brazil and South Africa

The Standing Committee on Legal and Justice Affairs of the House of Peoples' Representatives emphasized that the recent judicial agreements between Ethiopia and its strategic partners--China, Brazil, and South Africa, will serve as a cornerstone for strengthening bilateral relations and advancing the rule of law.

During an explanatory session held to deliberate on four draft ratification proclamations, Chairperson Etsegenet Mengistu remarked that these accords signify Ethiopia's burgeoning diplomatic influence and its commitment to international legal standards.

The session provided a platform for experts and lawmakers to scrutinize the frameworks, ensuring they align seamlessly with the nation's sovereign interests and judicial integrity.

The legislative review focused on four distinct instruments of international cooperation designed to streamline judicial processes across borders.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These include two key agreements with China, focusing on the transfer of sentenced individuals and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

Furthermore, the committee examined a bilateral treaty with Brazil concerning the repatriation of sentenced individuals, alongside a formal extradition agreement with the South Africa for individuals sought for criminal prosecution.

These measures are expected to create a robust legal architecture for addressing transnational crimes and managing the exchange of detainees with greater transparency.

State Minister of Justice, Belayhun Yirga, provided comprehensive clarifications during the session, noting that these agreements are tailored to the unique strategic partnerships Ethiopia shares with each nation.

He emphasized that the primary objective is to solidify legal cooperation, thereby facilitating a more robust and efficient justice system that benefits all parties involved.

Belayhun stated that these agreements are not merely procedural but represent a significant contribution to the justice sector, reinforcing the strategic bonds between the nations.

Consequently, he urged the House to expedite the ratification process to ensure timely implementation.

Supporting this vision, Isa Boru, Deputy Chairperson of the Standing Committee, highlighted the profound implications these treaties have for Ethiopia's national interest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that establishing a clear legal framework for the exchange of detainees and mutual assistance in criminal investigations is vital for the integrity of the domestic justice system.

In her closing remarks, Etsegenet affirmed that the scope of these agreements extends far beyond the mere transfer of inmates.

She characterized the initiative as a clear testament to Ethiopia's evolving diplomatic landscape, fostering a climate of mutual trust and shared responsibility in the global pursuit of justice.