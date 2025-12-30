South Africa: Alcohol Confiscations More Than Double in a Week

The City of Cape Town's law enforcement agencies have confiscated more than 4 500 litres of alcohol this December, with more than half of the confiscations happening in the last week.

Officers also made 264 arrests and issued 52 520 fines for various transgressions.

Between 1 and 21 December, the City's liquor pound took receipt of 1 942.74 litres of alcohol (4 201 units/bottles).

By 28 December, the total had increased to 4 634.69 litres (9 838 units/bottles).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The alcohol was confiscated by law enforcement officials in terms of the City's by-laws.

In the past week, law enforcement officers made 155 arrests and issued 5 999 fines.

"During their operations, the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers recovered at least four firearms. Metro Police officers made 52 arrests and issued 3 166 notices for traffic and by-law offences.

"Officers also recovered a pistol, a revolver and an imitation firearm, and impounded various quantities of alcohol and drugs," the City said.

A 42-year-old suspect was arrested in Macassar with a stolen vehicle after officers received a tip-off on Monday.

On the roads, traffic officers recorded 43 355 offences, impounded 156 public transport vehicles and executed 951 warrants of arrest.

They made 57 arrests -- 50 for drunk driving, three for reckless and negligent driving, and four more for various charges.

"The City's Public Emergency Communication Centre dispatched assistance for 1 850 incidents this past weekend.

"Medical incidents accounted for 40% of all calls. The centre also logged 119 fires - noted an increase in calls for assistance for 279 noise nuisances, and dispatched assistance to 29 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents," the City said.

The Centre also logged 132 assault cases, 59 domestic violence cases, and 19 cases of self-harm.

"The public is reminded to please report emergencies or any suspicious and/or criminal activities to the City's Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700, and to provide detailed information such as the time, exact address and a short description," the City said.