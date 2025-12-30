South Africa: Body Recovered in Komati River Suspected to Be Missing Soldier

30 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The remains of a person suspected to be that of a missing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member, who was swept away in a flooded river, have been recovered in the Komati River in Komatipoort on Monday.

On Christmas Day, a military vehicle carrying two members of the SANDF Military Police was swept away while attempted to cross a river during the execution of Operation Corona.

One body was recovered, while a search was initiated for the other member.

"As the search continued at Komati River in Komatipoort... the team was alerted by a local fisherman about the remains of a person floating in the river. It was then confirmed that it was indeed the remains of a male person.

The remains, suspected to be that of the missing SANDF member, were found next to the borderline between Mozambique and South Africa," police said in a statement.

The body will be sent for DNA testing.

An inquest case has been registered, where DNA tests will be conducted to determine the identity of the person.

"For now, the search has been temporarily suspended, only to be continued by the Search and Rescue team [today]," the statement said.

