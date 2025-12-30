Sudan: Minister of Agriculture in River Nile Discusses Cooperation With Red Crescent and FAO

29 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Acting Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Forests in River Nile State, Engineer Salah-Eddin Ali Mohamed Ahmed, met in his office on Monday with the Director of the Red Crescent Society's River Nile Branch, Imam-Eddin Mohamed Ahmed, and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Office Coordinator in River Nile, Dr. Muna Abdullah.

The meeting discussed the progress of work in the vegetable seeds distribution and extension project; FAO grant being implemented by the Red Crescent Society's River Nile Branch in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Forests through its relevant administrations (Horticulture, Extension, Seeds) with support from FAO. The project targets small-scale farmers and household agriculture, aiming to enhance food security and improve farmers' livelihoods in the state.

For his part, Engineer Salah-Eddin emphasized the importance of joint cooperation between the ministry and international organizations to strengthen the agricultural sector and achieve sustainable development. He indicated that this project will contribute to providing improved seeds to farmers and offering the necessary technical extension to increase productivity and enhance the quality of agricultural products.

Both sides expressed their appreciation for their ongoing mutual cooperation, affirming the importance of this project in promoting food security and improving farmers' livelihoods in the state.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.