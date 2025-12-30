Africa: Prime Minister Congratulates National Team On Victory Over Equatorial Guinea in Africa Cup of Nations

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris extended his sincere congratulations to the national team players following their 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in the second match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Prime Minister sent a congratulatory message to the players, technical staff, and administrative team through the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, acknowledging their efforts, which brought joy to the Sudanese people amid the country's complex circumstances.

He also urged the players to continue giving their best on the field to advance far in this important continental tournament representing Sudan.

Prime Minister Kamil Idris pledged significant support for the team and its players in the event of winning the cup, wishing them success in the upcoming match.