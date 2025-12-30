Uganda: FDC's Musitwa Pushes for Parish Hospitals, Jobs Reform in Kawempe North Race

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) flag bearer for the Kawempe North parliamentary seat, Ismael Musitwa, has called for the urgent expansion of public healthcare infrastructure and reforms in public sector recruitment, citing deep-seated systemic failures affecting residents of the constituency.

Speaking during the Kawempe North Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television on Sunday, Musitwa said that despite the presence of several health facilities in the area, they remain inadequate for the constituency's rapidly growing population.

"Yes, Kawempe North has hospitals, but they are not sufficient for the population. We need a government hospital in every parish," Musitwa said, arguing that decentralizing healthcare would reduce congestion at major facilities and improve access for ordinary citizens.

He also raised concerns about unemployment and alleged corruption in government recruitment processes, describing himself as a direct casualty of what he termed a broken system.

"Personally, I am a victim of this system. We have studied, yet jobs are nowhere to be found, and government jobs are being sold," he said.

Musitwa is among several candidates contesting the Kawempe North parliamentary seat in a tightly fought race. The field includes Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Faridah Nambi Kigongo of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), and independent candidates Salim Sserunkuma and Stanley Edward Maitum Engena. Engena's campaign symbol is a clock, and he is the biological son of former President Apollo Milton Obote, among other contenders.

The race is focused on unseating Nalukoola, who entered Parliament at the end of March after winning the March 13, 2025 by-election that followed the death of former area legislator Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Although Nalukoola's victory maintained opposition dominance in Kawempe North, it was challenged in court by NRM's Faridah Nambi Kigongo. The High Court later ordered a fresh election, but the appeal process was time-barred, allowing Nalukoola to remain in office.

As healthcare, unemployment, and governance dominate the campaign agenda, the Kawempe North contest is emerging as one of the most closely watched parliamentary races, reflecting wider national debates on service delivery, accountability, and youth employment in Uganda.