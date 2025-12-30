Tanzania: Vision 2050 to Chart Bold Path to Upper-Middleincome Status

Dar es Salaam — IN 2025, the country charted a bold course for the future with the historic launch of the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 (TDV 2050), a landmark national blueprint designed to usher Tanzania into a new era of economic transformation, innovation and inclusive social progress.

Implementation of Vision 2050 will officially begin on July 1, next year, following completion of the long-term perspective plan and the next Five-Year Development Plan, marking the conclusion of Vision 2025 and the beginning of a new chapter in Tanzania's development journey.

More than a policy document, Vision 2050 represents a collective national commitment to unlock Tanzania's full potential, placing citizens at the centre of development and calling for unity of purpose in building a prosperous, resilient and sustainable nation.

On July 17 this year, President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially launched the Vision in Dodoma, unveiling a 25-year road map aimed at transforming Tanzania into an upper-middle-income country with a projected economy of one trillion US dollars by 2050.

Popularly known as Vision 2050, the strategy prioritises nine high-impact sectors: agriculture, tourism, industry, construction, mining, the blue economy, sports and creativity, finance and services.

These sectors were selected for their strong capacity to generate employment, boost exports, stimulate value addition particularly in agriculture and raise national income.

Speaking during the launch, President Samia underscored that the success of Vision 2050 hinges on broad-based participation, stressing that government alone cannot deliver the ambitious goals.

"The contents of Vision 2050 reflect the aspirations of Tanzanians. We thought together, wrote together, planned together and now we will implement together. Since everyone is part of this vision, we must work collaboratively to make it a reality," she said.

She noted that Vision 2050 responds to shifting global realities, including economic uncertainty, climate change, rapid technological advancement and demographic trends, particularly the fact that nearly 65 per cent of Tanzania's population is youth.

Describing the journey to self-reliance as "long and tough," President Samia called for decisive action over rhetoric.

"More action is needed to realise Vision 2050. Let us act more than we talk. The implementation of Vision 2050 is our litmus test," she said.

Expressing optimism, she said the targets are attainable, citing Tanzania's peace, unity and stable democracy as firm foundations for long-term growth.

To ensure smooth implementation, the President directed all ministries to review and align their policies with Dira 2050, while instructing the Planning Commission, in collaboration with the Prime Minister's Office, to develop a long-term implementation plan ahead of the official rollout in July 2026.

The Commission was also tasked with strengthening monitoring and evaluation systems to reflect long-term national goals.

Additionally, the Legal and Human Rights Reform Commission and the Office of the Attorney General were directed to review laws and recommend reforms necessary to support effective implementation.

At its core, Vision 2050 seeks to deliver a high quality of life for all Tanzanians through inclusive growth, a knowledge-based and industrialised economy and strong national values.

By 2050, Tanzania envisions a population exceeding 118 million, a one-trilliondollar economy and an average GDP per capita of 7,000 US dollars (about 18.2m/-).

The guiding principles of the Vision include democracy, human rights and freedoms, dignity, peace and unity, sustainable use of natural resources, culture and national ethos.

Among its four overarching goals, Vision 2050 aims to build a diversified, resilient, inclusive and competitive economy; ensure a high quality of life and well being for all citizens; sustainably conserve and utilise natural resources while enhancing climate resilience; and foster a digitally empowered society that embraces innovation to boost productivity and competitiveness.

The government is confident that integrated logistics, digital transformation, energy development, science and technology and research and development (R&D) will serve as key drivers in attaining upper-middle-income status.

Minister of State in the President's Office for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, described the targets as realistic and achievable.

"By considering our economic conditions, we are convinced that the highest targets set in the document are attainable. We can realise upper-middle-income status," he said.

According to World Bank classifications, uppermiddle-income economies have a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita ranging between 4,466 and 13,845 US dollars.

Prof Mkumbo said Vision 2050 ultimately seeks to build an inclusive, prosperous and self-reliant nation, leading to a poverty-free society.

"Achieving this vision requires transformative change at an exponential pace, expanding access to reliable electricity, modern infrastructure and accelerating digital transformation," he said.

He added that effective implementation could position Tanzania as Africa's largest food producer and among the top 10 globally, while increasing life expectancy from the current 68 years to 75 by 2050. Governance, peace, security and stability form the foundation of Vision 2050, serving as the anchor for long-term development.