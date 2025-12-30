Tanzania: Eyasi-Wembere Oil Project Recruits Over 2,000 Locals

Karatu — Over 2,000 Tanzanians, including local youths from surrounding villages, have been recruited for the implementation of the second phase of the Eyasi-Wembere oil and gas exploration project at Endeshi Village in Karatu District, Arusha Region.

The strategic project, which has been contracted to Africa Geophysical Services (AGS), a locally owned firm, has entered its second phase involving the acquisition of 2D seismic data around Lake Eyasi, where a total of 914 kilometres of seismic lines are expected to be covered.

Speaking on the development, the Eyasi-Wembere oil and gas exploration project manager, Mr Sindi Maduhu, said the majority of those recruited particularly the youth were drawn from surrounding villages such as Endeshi and Matala.

Mr Maduhu, who is also a geophysicist with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), said a number of young people from neighbouring villages, as well as local suppliers, have benefited from the ongoing flagship project in the Eyasi- Wembere Basin, which links districts across five regions.

On her part, a geophysicist with the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA), Ms Josephine Jumanne, said the regulator is closely monitoring the project to ensure that all activities comply with the National Energy Policy of 2015 and the Petroleum Act of 2015.

As exploration activities continue, Ms Jumanne noted that PURA's main objective is to ensure local communities are fully engaged through both direct and indirect employment opportunities.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Joseph Lukumay, a father of two and a resident of Endeshi Village who has been recruited by AGS for drilling activities, said the project has enabled him to meet his family's basic needs, including education.

He thanked PURA for ensuring that the Local Content Policy and relevant laws and regulations are adhered to, thereby enabling locals to benefit through employment opportunities and tenders for the supply of various goods and services.

As part of preparations to acquire geological information, AGS Project Manager Vincent Evance said the contractor is assembling boats to facilitate movement within the lake during the installation of explosives.

He noted that AGS has recruited a large number of local residents to participate in various project activities.

Karatu District, where Lake Eyasi is located, is among the areas covered by the project. Other areas include Ngorongoro (Arusha), Meatu (Simiyu), Kishapu (Shinyanga), Igunga (Tabora), as well as Iramba and Mkalama districts in Singida Region.

Among PURA's roles and functions in the oil and gas sub-sectors is promoting local content, including supporting national enterprises and Tanzanians to participate in the petroleum upstream industry, as well as receiving and processing applications for the granting, renewal, suspension and cancellation of petroleum exploration licences, development licences and production permits.