South Africa: How a South African Studio Turned an Ancient Story Into a Modern, Animated, Record-Breaking Triumph

From South Africa to the world -- local filmmakers Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes talk about bringing the Old Testament tale of David to the screen as an animated feature film.

You don't get more David vs Goliath than an animated musical adventure made in South Africa opening against a sequel to the highest-grossing blockbuster of all time.

And yet that's exactly what happened with David, made by Noordhoek headquartered Sunrise Animation Studios. In its first week of cinema release, David broke records for its production partner and distributor Angel Studios, and set new box office benchmarks for faith-based animated movies (surpassing The King of Kings and The Prince of Egypt). All while opening in second place behind James Cameron and Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Resoundingly ticking the box for earnest family entertainment this festive season, David is a polished and surprisingly sophisticated tackling of the Old Testament tale where a humble shepherd boy becomes the leader of the Israelites. Along the way, he steps up to face Goliath, the monstrous champion of the Philistines, and triggers the paranoia of his once-patron and friend King Saul.

Originally from Zimbabwe, David film creator and producer Phil Cunningham wrote and executive produced the 2003 stop-motion film The Legend of the Sky Kingdom, before going on to found Sunrise in Cape Town with his wife Jacqui. One of Sunrise's...