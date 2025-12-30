Sudan: Unicef Supports Education Sector in Gezira State

- Al-Gezira State Wali Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair on Sunday inaugurated the distribution of educational supplies in Wad Madani, supported by the UNICEF in partnership with the Salih Al-Khair Organization.

The support package includes 6,000 three-seater school desks for primary schools, 1,020 school bags, 1,074 pre-school bags, and 552 children's play items.

Al-Khair announced the approval of 5,000 new job positions and the rehabilitation of all schools across the state during 2026. He pledged to intensify efforts to separate intermediate school classrooms from primary school classes, reaffirming the state government's ongoing commitment to supporting education and meeting all its requirements. He also commended the contributions of Al-Gezira's expatriates, philanthropists, and national and international organizations to education projects.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Education, Abdullah Abul-Karim, said the state government places education among its top priorities, stressing that school furniture represents a cornerstone of efforts to restore and stabilize the educational process.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance, Economy and Labour, Atif Mohamed Ibrahim Abu Shouk, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to advancing education in line with evolving needs and public aspirations. He noted the Federal Ministry of Finance's pledge to allocate 300 million Sudanese pounds to support school furniture and praised UNICEF's interventions in both the health and education sectors.