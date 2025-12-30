Sudan: TSC Member Ibrahim Jabir Receives Visiting Media Delegation to Khartoum

Khartoum, December 29, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief and Head of the Supreme Committee for Public Environment Readiness for the Return to Khartoum State, Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir, received on Monday a media delegation headed by the Deputy Head of the Sudanese Journalists Union (SJU), Mohamed Al-Fatih.

The delegation--comprising editors-in-chief, columnists, and representatives of electronic media outlets--undertook the visit to review the Supreme Committee's efforts to prepare conditions for the return to Khartoum State, assess work related to removing the effects of war, evaluate security arrangements, and monitor the restoration of basic services.

The TSC Member affirmed the committee's full readiness to answer all inquiries from journalists and media outlets regarding its work programme and the government's strategy to revitalize the capital and advance urban and economic development in the country.

Jabir invited the journalists to conduct field visits to observe the details of the efforts exerted by the Supreme Committee in restoring the capital's vitality and securing a dignified life for citizens.

The media delegation is scheduled to conduct field visits to a number of service facilities, government and private sector institutions, and universities, in addition to interviewing citizens to survey their opinions on the return process and its requirements.