Rwanda: Hoops - Which Are the Top Trades of the Offseason So Far?

With less than a month before the new season of Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) commences on January 24, a host of clubs have been reinforcing their rosters ready enough to battle for the championship.

Big trades were made in the offseason and new talents will be looking to make their mark in their respective new clubs.

Times Sport takes a look at some of the top trades made so far:

Steven Hagumintwari to Tigers

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Hagumintwari joined Tigers on a two-year deal, reuniting with Henry Mwinuka who previously coached him at Patriots.

Hagumintwari's transfer ended an 11-year spell he had spent at Patriots.

At 32 years, he is still regarded as one of the top forwards in the league.

ALSO READ: Basketball: Steven Hagumintwari leaves Patriots for Tigers

Dieudonné Ndizeye to APR

The national team captain joined APR on a one-year deal in what could be the biggest transfer so far.

The 29-year-old joined the army side after spending a season with Moroccan side MAS Fes.

He was one of the standout performers during the 2024 season as Patriots finished as runners-up in the Rwanda Basketball League, losing the title to eventual champions APR.

For a couple of years, Ndizeye was one of the best players in Rwandan league, courtesy of his skill and work ethic. He was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the league in 2019 after helping Patriots win the championship.

Ndizeye featured in two Basketball Africa League (BAL) editions, first with Patriots in 2021 and REG in 2022. The latter tried to sign him on a permanent deal in 2024 but the deal fell through and the parties ended up separating before the season even started.

Jabs Newby to Kepler Basketball

The Jamaican-Canadian point guard is looking forward to making a mark on his debut season in Rwandan league after signing a one-year contract with Kepler

Newby, 34, most recently played for the Brampton Honey Badgers in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

ALSO READ: Kepler Basketball signs Jamaican guard Jabs Newby

He played college basketball for Eastern Kentucky University and Gannon University before launching his professional career. He was drafted second overall by the Saint John Mill Rats in the 2014 NBL Canada Draft.

Later that year, he was traded to the Mississauga Power and went on to average 8.4 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

In his debut season with the Power, Newby impressed by scoring a team-high 27 points, along with four rebounds and two assists, shooting 8-of-11 from the field in 36 minutes of play.

Frank Kamndoh to REG

The Chadian forward waved bye to Patriots after agreeing to play for REG on a two-year deal.

At Patriots, Kamndoh was one of the key players in the recent seasons and his performances were admired by REG who eventually signed him in the event of player exodus at Patriots.

ALSO READ: Basketball: REG sign former Patriots star Kamndoh

Albert Odero to Tigers

Odero stands out as another key signing expected to take the league by storm with Tigers next season after shining at BAL 2025 with Nairobi City Thunder.

Standing at 1.96m, the Kenyan-American guard brings experience to the league, having previously played in Cape Verde, Spain, and the United States.

Odero, 28, played college basketball at Binghamton University, Arkansas Tech University and Talladega College among others.

At the professional level, he played for Ponta D'Agua Gorillas of Cape Verde in 2022. On July 23 of the same year, he joined FC Cartagena Baloncesto in Spain's LEB Plata League, where he made four appearances before leaving the club in November.

Sandile Sibonyine to UGB

Sibonyine, 27, signed for UGB on a one-year deal which will see him feature for the club during the 2026 season.

The South African power forward previously featured for Made by Basketball (MBB) during the 2025 BAL.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Carlton Edward Bragg Jr to APR

Champions APR have signed American forward Bragg as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of their title defense.

The 29-year-old most recently played for Al Nassr Riyadh in the Saudi Basketball League (SBL). He brings extensive international experience, having competed professionally in the Czech Republic, Poland, Turkey, and Canada.

Bragg played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks and the New Mexico Lobos and was a McDonald's All-American during his high school career. He signed his first professional contract in 2020 with Basketball Nymburk of the Czech National Basketball League, where he made one appearance, recording two points, two rebounds, and one assist.

Later in 2020, he joined Polski Cukier Toruń in the Polish Basketball League before moving to Turkey in August 2021 to play for Balikesir Büyükşehir Belediye in the Turkish Basketball First League (TBL).

APR believe Bragg's experience and versatility will be valuable as they aim to retain their championship.