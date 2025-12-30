Rwanda: Fashion Moments That Stood Out in 2025

From bold runways and cultural storytelling to global recognition and industry-shaping milestones, 2025 was a year when Rwandan fashion showed signs of aggression despite very few shows on the stage.

The year was characterised by a celebration of creativity, collaborations, and continental pride, with designers pushing boundaries while staying rooted in heritage.

From fashion shows in Kigali and prestigious galas to international pop-up tours and global incubator programs, the industry continued to claim its space on the stage and these standout moments not only captured style and elegance but also reflected growth, resilience, and a future shaped by African voices.

Here are the moments that stood out in 2025.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Threads of Africa fashion show

The colors of culture, creativity and continental pride filled Zaria Court Kigali on the evening of July 31, as Giants of Africa debuted its first Threads of Africa fashion show.

The showcase, curated by GOA creative advisor Ramatu Ujiri, brought together designers and models under the festival's theme "One Africa, Without Borders."

Hosted by Rwandan entrepreneur Sonia Iraguha, the show featured three designers from across the continent including Cameroon's Hortense Mbea, Niger's Alia Baré, and Rwandan-South African creative Nyambo Masamara, whose work appeared on global runways.

The Silver Gala

With just two editions passed, the Silver Gala is arguably the top fashion Gala in Kigali, thanks to its peak organisation that brings together different public figures from Rwanda and around the world.

From government officials to artists and fashion icons, guests turned the red carpet into a showcase of African creativity and global style.

Organised by Rwandan choreographer and philanthropist Sherrie Silver, this year's Gala, held in November at BK Arena, spotlighted East Africa's fashion scene through a "Best in Fashion" showcase featuring designers from Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, and Kenya. Icyacumi 1/10 (Rwanda) won the $5,000 grand prize and mentorship with Ugo Mozie (US).

Beyond fashion, a charity auction raised $9,750 (about Rwf14.1 million), with birds flying high for luxury hotel stays, gorilla trekking trips, designer pieces, and a Paris Saint-Germain jersey signed by the entire team.

Five Rwandan designers join African Fashion Foundation's incubation

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In September, five Rwandan brands Izubaa, Kezem, Maison Inkindi, Matheo and Native 1018 were shortlisted among 15 emerging African designers that joined the second cohort of the African Fashion Futures Incubator (AFFI-II-2025).

One of the program's most compelling feature is its international showcase strategy.

Participating designers were to present their collections through a carefully curated series of high-profile events namely ASOHOM and The Industry Retreat in October 2025, LA Fashion Week in December 2025 and London Fashion Week in February 2026.

Also read: Fashion: Seven ideas on how to wear a blazer with style

Kigali Kaftan groundbreaking US pop-up tour

The Rwandan fashion house renowned for its tailored garments and mission to elevate Afro-fusion fashion and culture, successfully concluded its debut USA pop-up tour in July with memorable stops in Dallas and Detroit.

Also read: Fashion: Kigali Kaftan completes groundbreaking US pop-up tour

Founded by fashion visionaries Jack Ndahiro, David Ngabonziza and René Ishimwe, the fashion house spent three transformative years building its community, refining its distinctive designs, and deepening its cultural purpose.

Ugandan firm takes over Kigali Fashion Week

Making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, Rwanda's premier fashion event will return in May 2026 under new management after event founder John Bunyeshuli handed it over to Ugandan firm, LG Events, after signing a seven-year takeover agreement in November.

Kigali Fashion Week last took place in 2020 when it marked its 10th anniversary.