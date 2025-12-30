Rwanda: Israel Mbonyi's Icyambu Concert in Rubavu Postponed

Israel Mbonyi's Icyambu Live Concert, which was scheduled for January 1, 2026, at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu, has been postponed to a later date, organisers announced on Sunday.

Ma Africa, the concert promoter, said the decision was taken following numerous requests from fans who intended to attend the Rubavu concert, as well as in consideration of the ongoing Icyambu concert programme taking place across the country.

"Based on numerous requests from various people who were planning to attend the Icyambu Concert in Rubavu and the ongoing national tour programme of Icyambu concerts across the country, we would like to inform the public that the Rubavu concert has been postponed to a later date," the statement reads.

The New Times understands that sponsors involved in the event advised the promoters to reschedule the January 1 show and instead expand the Icyambu concept into a nationwide tour.

The move aims to allow Mbonyi to reach a wider audience through a series of concerts in different parts of Rwanda.

The Rubavu show was initially billed as a standalone event but is now expected to be integrated into the broader national tour, the promoter said.

According to the organisers, ticket holders will be given the option to retain their tickets for upcoming Icyambu concerts or request a refund.