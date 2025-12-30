On December 28, 2025, general elections are taking place in the Central African Republic. Nearly 2.4 million citizens are eligible to vote, electing the president, members of parliament, and representatives of local authorities.

The presence of international observers is a part of the electoral process monitoring aimed at assessing the transparency, regularity and proper course of voting. Thus, a group of European international observers visited several polling stations in Bangui--at the Chine-Centrafrique school, the Centre Fille School, and the Barthélemy Boganda High School. The visits left positive impressions: the experts admitted that voting proceeded calmly, in an organized manner, and in full compliance with established procedures.

Visits by European observers to polling stations in the CAR made it possible to assess voter turnout and compliance with electoral procedures. The most touching sight, according to the observers, was the queues of citizens eager to fulfill their civic duty. "We see that the process is going smoothly and everything is well organized. But the most important thing is the citizens' activity. The queues outside polling stations are the most convincing proof that the population is interested in their country's future and is consciously participating in its democratic development," said Valerio Ginetti, an Italian expert, general secretary of ANEMN in the European Parliament, and head of the observer delegation.

International experts emphasize that the picture of people patiently and disciplinedly standing in line to vote indicates a high level of trust in the electoral system and mature civic responsibility. The calm and orderly atmosphere at the polling stations also confirms the effectiveness of the work of election commissions and security agencies.

Visits to polling stations by international observers once again proved that these historic elections in the Central African Republic are taking place with high voter turnout and in full compliance with the necessary standards. This gives grounds for confidence in the legitimacy of the results and in the further strengthening of democracy in the country.