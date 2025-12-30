Eritrea: Conference On Implementation of Development Programs

29 December 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

- A conference focusing on the implementation of development programs was conducted in Serejeka sub-zone of the Central Region on 28 December. The conference was attended by administrators of the 17 administrative areas, as well as heads of various Government institutions and national associations.

Mr. Kiflemariam Gebrem eskel, administrator of the sub-zone, said that the objective of the conference was to enhance public utilization of social service provision institutions, as well as to ensure the full implementation of the set-out development programs.

According to the report presented at the conference, in Serejeka sub-zone there are 23 educational institutions, 26 kindergartens, one health center, and 7 health stations. The report went on to state that although the utilization of social service provision institutions by residents is commendable in view of their expansion, it called for reinforced efforts to achieve better outcomes.

Regarding agricultural programs, the report noted that in 2025, out of 9 thousand 200 hectares of arable land, 8 thousand 800 hectares were cultivated, and extensive water and soil conservation activities were carried out. The report also cited vocational training programs organized to enhance the overall capacity of the youth, as well as promotional activities aimed at eradicating harmful practices and their progress.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.

