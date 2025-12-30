Eritrea: Seminar Focusing On Psychological Health of Children

Mendefera, 29 December 2025- The education office in the Southern Region organized a seminar for 78 kindergarten, elementary, and junior school teachers from various schools, focusing on the follow-up and treatment of the psychological health of children.

Mr. Solomon Nemariam, psychologist at the Ministry of Health, said that the objective of the seminar was to enable teachers to understand the psychological conditions of their students and provide early intervention by consulting parents or foster families in cases where abnormal conditions are observed.

Indicating that the causes of psychological problems include discrimination, technology addiction, misunderstanding within the family, poor parental care, low physical exercise, and lack of sufficient sleep, among others, Mr. Solomon urged teachers to play a leading role in addressing the problems.

Mr. Samson Negash, chairman of the Teachers' Association, indicating the importance of the seminar, called for integrated efforts on the part of the public and partners.

Ms. Blale Araya, head of the education office in Mendefera sub-zone, called on parents to conduct regular follow-up on the conditions of their children.