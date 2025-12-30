Malawi: PPPC's Kabambe Envisions Bright Future for Shipping Industry.

Public Private Partnership Commission, PPPC Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kabambe says the termination of the shipping and ports concession agreement was taken in the best interest of Malawi's long-term development.

Kabambe said the government remains committed to ensuring that critical infrastructure such as ports and shipping operations functions efficiently and delivers measurable economic benefits.

In an exclusive interview with The Transport and Infrastructure Bulletin, he said public-private partnerships (PPPs), remain a critical instrument for infrastructure development and improved service delivery.

He explained that PPPC is legally mandated to assess proposed projects from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and determine their suitability for private sector participation.

"In the case of shipping and ports, if a request is submitted, our role will be to facilitate a structured and transparent process to identify a new concessionaire," Kabambe said.

He acknowledged the contribution of Mota-Engil, noting that lessons learned from the concession would inform a more sustainable and mutually beneficial arrangement in the future.

Following the termination, the government has assumed control of operations while assessing options for continued investment and service delivery.

"This transition period is critical to ensuring continuity of services while reviewing infrastructure, operational models, and investment needs," he said.

Kabambe added that the decision provides an opportunity to strengthen the lake transport regulatory framework and attract investors with the technical and financial capacity to improve the sector.

He described the future of lake shipping as promising if supported by targeted investment in infrastructure, technology, and regulation.

Lake Malawi, he said, has the potential to become a major transport and trade hub, particularly for cargo movement, tourism, and regional trade.

"With strategic planning and investment, lake transport can become a key economic driver for Malawi," Kabambe said.

Kabambe also highlighted several major projects currently being facilitated by PPPC, including the Southern African Trade and Connectivity Project (SATCP), which aims to modernize border infrastructure and enhance cross-border trade efficiency.

Under SATCP, PPPC is working with the Ministry of Local Government and councils to develop border markets and bus terminals.

Other key initiatives include the Mpatamanga Hydropower Project, aimed at increasing electricity generation capacity to enhance energy security and support industrialization.

The commission is also overseeing procurement of a private operator for the Shire Valley Transformation Programme, one of the largest irrigation projects in sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition, the Ministry of Information and Communications through the PPPC are implementing the Digital Malawi Acceleration Project, which focuses on expanding internet connectivity, strengthening digital infrastructure, and promoting e-governance.