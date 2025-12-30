Malawi: Over 200 Graduates From 72 Countries As Bushiri Hails a New Generation of Faith-Driven Global Leaders

Over 200 students from 72 countries have graduated with Diplomas in Theology in Leadership and Business Innovation from the International School of Seers (ISOS) under the ECG-Jesus Nation Church, marking a historic milestone for the institution.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, was graced by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the Chancellor of ISOS, who described the moment as the birth of a new generation of faith-driven leaders.

"For the first time in our history, we are graduating over 200 students. You are pioneers--proof that faith and excellence can walk hand in hand," Bushiri said.

He revealed that ISOS, through Jesus Nation Church, is now officially accredited by Continuing Professional Development (CPD), giving the diplomas both spiritual authority and professional recognition.

"This is not informal training. Your certificate carries credibility. We are not producing dreamers--we are building qualified leaders for ministry, leadership and the marketplace," he said.

Bushiri challenged graduates to embrace knowledge alongside prayer, stressing that modern believers must be both spiritually empowered and intellectually equipped.

"God is raising people who don't just speak in tongues, but speak solutions. Not only prophets--but problem solvers," he said, adding that graduates have been trained not only to hear God, but to build systems, influence industries and shape nations.

He urged graduates to see the ceremony not as an end, but a beginning, encouraging them to pursue further training through ISOS's Advanced Diploma programmes.

"Your certificate is not just paper--it is permission. Permission to lead. Permission to build. Permission to change history," Bushiri said.

He also invited aspiring leaders, ministers and professionals to enroll at ISOS, saying the institution exists to give structure to calling and strategy to vision.

As the ceremony concluded, the message was clear: the world is waiting--not for spectators of destiny, but for trained, accredited and purpose-driven leaders ready to release what they carry.