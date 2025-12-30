Malawi: Prophet Amos Kambale Announces 'Night of Full Supply' 2026 Crossover

Founder and Senior Pastor of Life International Church, Prophet Amos Kambale, has announced a special crossover service dubbed "Night of Full Supply", aimed at ushering believers into the New Year 2026 with prayer, prophecy and thanksgiving.

The service, scheduled for Wednesday night, will focus on reflecting on 2025 while seeking divine direction, renewal and preparation for 2026. According to Prophet Kambale, the night will feature prophetic ministration, prayer, thanksgiving and moments of spiritual reflection.

"I am fully prepared with a word from God for everyone who will attend," said Prophet Kambale. "People will receive direction for their lives--what God intends to do for them and how they must align themselves for a successful 2026."

He said many people have traditionally crossed into new years without reflection or spiritual preparation, but this time there is what he described as a clear and timely message for Malawi and beyond.

The event is expected to draw large crowds, with registrations reported from across Malawi and neighbouring countries including Zambia, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa.

Attendees have been encouraged to come with written prayer requests outlining what they are trusting God for in 2026, which will be prayed for during the service. Organisers say logistical arrangements have been made to accommodate large numbers.

Previous crossover services hosted by Prophet Kambale have attracted wide attention, with congregants sharing testimonies of personal transformation, restored relationships and spiritual renewal. Followers describe the crossover meetings as moments of reflection and spiritual alignment rather than ordinary calendar transitions.

Members of the public have been invited to attend "as they are," with organisers emphasising a message of hope, acceptance and transformation.

The crossover service will begin at 6:00 p.m. at Mbinzi Day Secondary School Hall, Area 3, Lilongwe, opposite Lilongwe Water Board offices. Additional tents will be erected to accommodate overflow crowds beyond the main hall, which seats over 1,000 people.

Founded on 1 May 2016, Life International Church has grown into a ministry known for large gatherings and energetic worship services. Followers describe Prophet Kambale as a devoted teacher of the Word, known for prayer-focused ministry and prophetic preaching.

As anticipation builds, debate continues on the spiritual significance of crossover services. For Prophet Kambale's followers, however, the message is clear: the 2026 crossover is an opportunity to step into the new year with faith, clarity and renewed purpose.