Malawi: FCB Distributes Maize to Support Hunger Relief in Chiradzulu

First Capital Bank (FCB) plc has donated maize worth K210 million to Chiradzulu District through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to assist households affected by hunger due to poor crop production and climatic shocks.

The donation comprises 190 metric tonnes of maize, equivalent to 3,888 bags, which will be distributed to vulnerable households under DoDMA's national food insecurity response programme across the country.

Speaking during the event marking the official start of the distribution exercise on Saturday at the Chiradzulu Business Development Centre under Traditional Authority Nkalo, FCB's Head of Legal and Company Secretary, Remmie Ng'omba, said the bank prioritizes people.

"Today we have made this donation because we believe that the bank exists for the people. We have strong ties with the community. When government raised an alarm on hunger, we felt it was wise to be the first bank to contribute towards helping those who are suffering," said Ng'omba.

He added that the bank channelled the support through DoDMA to ensure that assistance reaches the most deserving Malawians.

Receiving the donation, DoDMA Deputy Director for Disaster Response, Fyawupi Mwafongo, expressed gratitude, noting that the support will strengthen the ongoing food insecurity response.

"As DoDMA, we are very happy to receive this donation. Due to climatic shocks and other factors, the country experienced poor crop production during the 2024-2025 season," said Mwafongo.

He highlighted that the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee report indicates that about four million Malawians are at risk of food insecurity, prompting government to develop a national response plan estimated at K209 billion.

Regarding distribution, Mwafongo explained that FCB procured 3,888 bags of maize, which began being distributed last week.

He added that Chiradzulu requires food assistance for the next four months -- December, January, February, and March -- and government will continue distributing food with support from partners.

Chiradzulu District Council Chairperson, Alick Naphiyo, urged beneficiaries to use the maize responsibly and not sell it.

"We encourage households to prioritize this relief for consumption. It is meant to sustain families through the hunger period," he said.

One beneficiary , Titani Nyalungwe, expressed gratitude for the donation, saying it will help families survive the hunger period.

"This maize has arrived at the right time. Many of us had nothing at home, and we are truly grateful," she said.