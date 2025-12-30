Mauritius: Communique By the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade On Recent Travel Advisories

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade has taken note of the recent travel advisories issued by Canada, the Russian Federation and the United States of America on security measures, among others, to be observed by tourists travelling to Mauritius.

The Ministry wishes to reassure travelers that Mauritius is a safe destination as highlighted by the 1,008,098 tourists who visited the country from January to September 2025.

The latest figures indicate that out of the number of reported cases of theft for the period January to 27 December 2025, only negligible eases involved foreign nationals. The data indicates that these incidents are isolated, non-violent and opportunistic in nature and do not point to any organised or systemic threats to visitors.

Mauritius enjoys a high reputation for safety and tranquility as other leading island destinations in the Indian Ocean. The Ministry wishes to reassure that Mauritius remains committed to upholding its standards as one of the safest and most attractive tourist destinations in the region.

The Government of Mauritius attaches the highest priority to ensure the security of both Mauritian and foreign nationals. The Government of Mauritius remains committed to safeguarding the interests of all tourists and will pursue its proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of Mauritians and foreign nationals.