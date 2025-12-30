Mauritius: Communique By the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade On Recent Travel Advisories

30 December 2025
Mauritius Tourism (Port Louis)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade has taken note of the recent travel advisories issued by Canada, the Russian Federation and the United States of America on security measures, among others, to be observed by tourists travelling to Mauritius.

The Ministry wishes to reassure travelers that Mauritius is a safe destination as highlighted by the 1,008,098 tourists who visited the country from January to September 2025.

The latest figures indicate that out of the number of reported cases of theft for the period January to 27 December 2025, only negligible eases involved foreign nationals. The data indicates that these incidents are isolated, non-violent and opportunistic in nature and do not point to any organised or systemic threats to visitors.

Mauritius enjoys a high reputation for safety and tranquility as other leading island destinations in the Indian Ocean. The Ministry wishes to reassure that Mauritius remains committed to upholding its standards as one of the safest and most attractive tourist destinations in the region.

The Government of Mauritius attaches the highest priority to ensure the security of both Mauritian and foreign nationals. The Government of Mauritius remains committed to safeguarding the interests of all tourists and will pursue its proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of Mauritians and foreign nationals.

Read the original article on Mauritius Tourism.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Mauritius Tourism. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.