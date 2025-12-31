Zimbabwean-Born Entrepreneur Uses AI to Tackle Africa's Road Safety Crisis

A Zimbabwean-born technology entrepreneur is developing artificial intelligence systems aimed at making African roads safer by predicting risks before accidents happen.

Founder of RoadMind AI, Tendai Joe is leading the project from Cape Town where his company is building data-driven tools that analyse road surfaces, identify hazards and anticipate potential accidents.

Unlike traditional road safety approaches that respond after incidents occur, RoadMind AI's technology is designed to support proactive urban planning and infrastructure management.

The systems are intended to provide insights for fleet operators, insurers and government agencies helping them make informed decisions to reduce road-related risks.

Joe who has lived and worked in both Zimbabwe and South Africa says he deliberately chose to build his career on the continent despite opportunities elsewhere.

"I wanted to contribute something meaningful here," he says.

RoadMind AI was launched earlier this year and quickly assembled a multidisciplinary engineering team.

Among them is Athenkosi Nzala, the company's co-founder and chief technology officer, a civil engineer with a PhD from the University of Cape Town.

The team also includes AI specialists, cloud engineers and automotive systems experts some of whom have previously worked with global manufacturers such as BMW.

The company has already developed a minimum viable product and is now working on its first AI-powered data-capturing hardware which will be used to gather real-time information from road networks.

Initial research and design surveys have been conducted in Pretoria and Cape Town focusing on specific road user groups.

The studies recorded full voluntary participation according to the company.

Further expansion into Johannesburg and Durban is planned forming the basis for prototype testing before a broader continental rollout.

Joe's work has attracted recognition within the technology sector over several years.

In 2020, he partnered with the University of Johannesburg to share knowledge on artificial intelligence while in 2012 he collaborated with Intel on emerging technologies which described him as a pioneer.

He has also tested devices and applications for companies including Samsung, Huawei, LG and Nedbank.

With more than a decade of professional experience, Joe says African-led innovation has a critical role to play in shaping public policy, urban planning and infrastructure development.

"Technology should anticipate problems before they happen. Our goal is to save lives, reduce accidents and provide actionable insights that make African roads safer and more efficient," he says.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly central to urban management across the continent, RoadMind AI's work highlights how locally driven innovation could help address Africa's long-standing infrastructure and road safety challenges.