Tanzania Health Summit 2025 Reaffirms Ending Maternal Deaths

This year's Tanzania Health Summit (THS 2025) brought together hundreds of health leaders, innovators, and partners in a powerful call to action: to harness the potential of data and technology to transform healthcare and ensure that no woman dies while giving life.

Held from 1-3 October at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, the summit--Tanzania's largest annual health gathering--resonated with a shared conviction that digital innovation can accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and strengthen every link in the national health system.

Opening the event, Dr. Seif Shekalaghe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Tanzania, highlighted Tanzania's ongoing investments in digital health and data systems, emphasizing that evidence-based policymaking is critical to achieving national health goals.

"Tanzania's healthcare reforms must be guided by evidence and data to ensure that every investment delivers the greatest impact for our people," said Dr.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Shekalaghe. Maternal health remains central to Tanzania's development agenda--not only as a health priority but as a cornerstone of human capital development and a reflection of the nation's collective commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of women and girls.

Every maternal death represents not just a statistic, but a profound human loss with far-reaching social and economic consequences. According to the Tanzania Demographic and Health Survey (TDHS) 2022, the country's maternal mortality ratio has declined from 556 to 104 deaths per 100,000 live births.

ALSO READ: How community midwives reduce maternal deaths in Central Africa

This remarkable progress reflects the tireless work of health providers, policymakers, and communities across the country, demonstrating that sustained investments in maternal health deliver life-saving and transformative results. Speaking on behalf of the Development Partners Group-Health (DPG-H), UNFPA Representative Mark Bryan Schreiner applauded Tanzania's leadership in championing datadriven reforms.

"Achieving Universal Health Coverage is not just a technical goal--it is a moral imperative," said Schreiner.

"Harnessing data and technology is about saving lives, ensuring accountability, and reaching every woman, man, and child with quality care. Together, with government leadership and partner solidarity, we can build a healthier, more equitable Tanzania." His remarks set the tone for a summit that celebrated progress, recognized persistent gaps, and mobilized renewed energy for health equity.

Under Tanzania's visionary leadership, progress in digital health has accelerated--from the mmama emergency transport system to electronic immunization registries and the expansion of the E-LMIS platform. These innovations are transforming how data is captured, shared, and used--saving time, resources, and lives.

New findings from the Maternal Mortality Study, conducted by the Ministry of Health with UNFPA support, revealed steady yet uneven progress in reducing maternal deaths. Despite advances, disparities persist between rural and urban areas. Participants emphasized that stronger use of real-time data can guide targeted investments, strengthen referral systems, and ensure lifesaving services reach women in remote communities.

Development partners, professional associations, civil society, and the private sector reaffirmed their shared responsibility in closing these gaps. They called for increased domestic financing to sustain innovation and scale up proven solutions.

Schreiner commended Tanzania's growing investment in health, including initiatives such as the HIV Response Levy and the AIDS Trust Fund, which demonstrate national ownership and commitment to sustainable health financing.

UNFPA's strong engagement at THS 2025 underscored its leadership in advancing data-driven health transformation. Dr. Victor Bakengesa Family Planning -Program Analyst and Ms.

Melissa McNeilBarrett Deputy Representative, UNFPA Tanzania contributed to high-level panels on digital logistics and sexual and reproductive health (SRH) financing, offering practical strategies to strengthen data systems and safeguard reproductive health gains.

The dedicated UNFPAled forum at THS 2025 served as a crucial platform for dialogue and collective reflection on the findings of the Maternal Mortality Study. It brought together policymakers, researchers, the private sector, and development partners to explore practical pathways for translating evidence into action.

The discussions emphasized the need to strengthen domestic financing mechanisms, leverage digitalization and innovation to close service delivery gaps, and expand public-private partnerships for sustainable health impact.

This forum laid the groundwork for continued collaboration, ensuring that commitments made during the summit evolve into tangible policies, programmes, and investments that advance Universal Health Coverage and end preventable maternal deaths in Tanzania.

UNFPA's exhibition booth attracted over 160 visitors, showcasing publications such as the SRHR Scorecard (Follow the Data) , 2024 Annual Report, Corporate Brochure, Chaguo Langu, Haki Yangu programme report, SYP Alama Newsletter, and Subira comic book.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: Maternal and child healthcare isn't reaching everyone in urban sub-Saharan Africa

More than 350 publications were distributed, inspiring new partnerships and community engagement around Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

At the heart of UNFPA's message was the recognition that maternal health is both a human right and an investment in Tanzania's future.

Ensuring access to family planning, skilled birth attendance, emergency obstetric care, and comprehensive sexuality education aligns directly with the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, which envisions a healthy, educated, and empowered population as the foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.

As the summit closed, a unifying message echoed throughout the hall: data, innovation, and collaboration are not abstract concepts-- they are tools that save lives. With sustained leadership and collective action, Tanzania's digital health transformation is bringing the country closer to the vision of Universal Health Coverage, where every pregnancy is safe and every life counts.

"Let this summit be a springboard for bold action," urged Schreiner in his closing words. "Together, we can harness the power of data and technology to build a future where no woman dies while giving life."