Tanzania: Zanzibar Further Trains Police to Serve Survivors of GBV Abuse

Zanzibar — POLICE officers responsible for handling cases of gender-based violence and child abuse in Zanzibar have been urged to apply professionalism, empathy and competence when serving survivors, as the quality of first contact can determine whether justice begins or ends.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Alute Makita, Head of the Management and Evaluation Unit at the Zanzibar Police Headquarters, made the call over the weekend while closing the third phase of capacity-building training for Gender and Children Desk officers.

Speaking during the closing ceremony at the Zanzibar Police College, DCP Makita said training is only meaningful when it translates into improved service delivery and positive change in the community.

"Education is only valuable when it changes how we work and how we serve the community," he said.

He emphasised that gender-based violence and abuse against children carry serious social and psychological consequences, not only for victims but for the nation as a whole, noting that such acts undermine Zanzibar's dignity and stability.

The training brought together Gender and Children Desk officers from two regions of Unguja, equipping them with practical skills to handle sensitive cases with care, professionalism and respect for victims' rights.

UNICEF Child Protection Officer, Mr Ahmed Rashid Ali, praised the active participation of police officers from across Zanzibar's five regions, describing the partnership between UNICEF and the Zanzibar Police Force as long-standing and impactful.

"What we are witnessing today is a continuation of our joint efforts to reduce, and ultimately eliminate violence and abuse against children in our communities," he said.

Head of the Gender and Children Desk at the Zanzibar Police Headquarters, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ali Mohamed Othman, thanked UNICEF for its continued support in strengthening police capacity to respond to genderbased violence and child abuse.

He said the training is expected to improve victimcentred services nationwide, particularly for women and children seeking protection and justice. Speaking on behalf of the participants, Police Inspector Biubwa Rajab Salum said the training had boosted officers' confidence and sharpened their professional skills in preventing, managing and investigating abuse cases.

"We are now better prepared to handle these cases and ensure justice is delivered fairly and with dignity for all," she said.

As officers return to their respective stations across Zanzibar, expectations are high that survivors seeking help will encounter not only authority, but understanding, protection and a clear path to justice.