Mozambique: WFP Provides Aid to Over 600,000

Maputo — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) provided assistance to over 600,000 people in Mozambique in October and November.

According to a WFP report, cited in Tuesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais', the agency distributed 2,365 tonnes of foodstuffs and 2.3 million dollars in monetary support.

According to the WFP, this is an emergency response to the displacement crisis in northern Mozambique, caused by violent terrorist attacks, which in recent months have spread from Cabo Delgado province into the neighbouring provinces of Niassa and Nampula, forcing many thousands of people to flee from their homes.

"In response to the new displacement in Nampula, the WFP has also provided emergency assistance to 10,220 people under the Joint Response Programme with UN partners', said the report. "Preparations are under way to support other displaced population groups'.

The report said that in Cabo Delgado, the November/December food aid cycle reached 436,640 beneficiaries.

"In zones affected by the conflict, such as Mocimboa da Praia district, the district authorities have coordinated with the WFP and other partners to align the distribution of seeds and training in conservation agriculture', added the report. "In Ancuabe and Macomia districts, the WFP has supported seed distribution, has organised the training of farmers, and promoted nature-based solutions to drive education and resilience'.

Humanitarian aid, the WFP report added, also included support for the government's nutritional rehabilitation programme to combat acute malnutrition among vulnerable groups.

The WFP has also supported the government's school meals programme in Tete, Nampula and Cabo Delgado provinces, reaching about 95,000 pupils, to improve levels of school attendance and prevent pupils from dropping out.

The WFP estimates that 115 million dollars will be needed to finance humanitarian assistance in Mozambique up to 26 May 2026.