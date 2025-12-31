Tanzania: Traditional Healers Urged to Refer Complicated Cases

Dodoma — TRADITIONAL and alternative medicine practitioners in Kongwa District, Dodoma Region, have been urged to refer patients to hospitals whenever cases exceed their capacity.

The call was made by the Kongwa District Malaria Coordinator, Dr Melkizedeki Kongola, while representing the District Commissioner during a ceremony for the issuance of licences by the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Council, held in Ngomai Ward.

Dr Kongola said timely referrals are critical in saving lives and called on all practitioners to obtain valid operatng licences to comply with the law and avoid harassment by law enforcement agencies.

He commended the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Society of Tanzania (TAMESO-T) for its role in organising practitioners and promoting responsible practice.

He also urged practitioners to strictly adhere to existing laws, regulations and professional ethics governing traditional and alternative medicine. Speaking on behalf of the District Medical Officer, Community Services Coordinator Rehema Chitemasi said traditional medicine forms an important foundation of healthcare in many communities.

She said the licensing process aims to eliminate unregulated practices and ensure that patients receive safe and reliable services. Kongwa District TAMESO-T Secretary, Mr Lukas Mlipu, said the society seeks to unite practitioners, discourage witchcraft-related practices, promote hygiene at workplaces and educate members on the importance of referring patients when necessary.

He further called on the government to take legal action against unlicensed practitioners operating illegally in the district.

Meanwhile, traditional healers appealed to government leaders to caution individuals who misuse public platforms to spread false information about traditional medicine, warning that such actions could undermine public trust and social harmony.