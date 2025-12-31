Somalia: Somali Forces Thwart Al-Shabaab Infiltration in Lower Shabelle

Afgooye, Somalia — Somali National Army (SNA) commandos and National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) forces successfully repelled an attempted infiltration by Al-Shabaab militants into the forested areas of Lower Shabelle region, military sources said.

The latest operations took place in the Gendershe and Dhanaane areas, where security forces reportedly dismantled Al-Shabaab hideouts. Troops disrupted militant plans through coordinated attacks targeting multiple insurgent positions, officials added.

Colonel Sahid Jama Farah Jareere, commander of the First Unit of the SNA's "Gorgor" commandos, said that security forces had seized key routes used by the militants in the region and killed several senior Al-Shabaab commanders.

"These operations demonstrate the vigilance and determination of the Somali National Army and NISA to ensure the safety and stability of the population in Lower Shabelle," the commander said.

Al-Shabaab, which remains active across southern Somalia, frequently uses forested areas as bases for launching attacks on towns and convoys.