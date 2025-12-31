Somalia: Somali Forces Thwart Al-Shabaab Infiltration in Lower Shabelle

VOA
Lower Shabelle, Somalia
30 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Afgooye, Somalia — Somali National Army (SNA) commandos and National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) forces successfully repelled an attempted infiltration by Al-Shabaab militants into the forested areas of Lower Shabelle region, military sources said.

The latest operations took place in the Gendershe and Dhanaane areas, where security forces reportedly dismantled Al-Shabaab hideouts. Troops disrupted militant plans through coordinated attacks targeting multiple insurgent positions, officials added.

Colonel Sahid Jama Farah Jareere, commander of the First Unit of the SNA's "Gorgor" commandos, said that security forces had seized key routes used by the militants in the region and killed several senior Al-Shabaab commanders.

"These operations demonstrate the vigilance and determination of the Somali National Army and NISA to ensure the safety and stability of the population in Lower Shabelle," the commander said.

Al-Shabaab, which remains active across southern Somalia, frequently uses forested areas as bases for launching attacks on towns and convoys.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.