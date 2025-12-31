Rwanda: Where Will Fireworks Be Displayed?

As the year draws to a close, fireworks remain the symbol of farewell to the past year and a celebratory welcome to the new one across Rwanda.

The City of Kigali and several districts have confirmed venues where fireworks will light up the night sky on New Year's Eve.

The City of Kigali announced both public and private locations where fireworks will be displayed from the night of Wednesday, December 31, 2025, into Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Public viewing areas include City Hall, Kigali Pelé Stadium in Nyamirambo, Canal Olympia in Rebero, and Kigali Heights, near the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC).

For those opting for a more private setting, the city also listed several hotels and venues where fireworks will be displayed. These include Hôtel des Mille Collines, Atelier du Vin, Serena Hotels, KCC parking area.

According to the City of Kigali, the fireworks displays will last between 10 and 19 minutes, with authorities assuring the public that safety measures are in place.

Beyond Kigali, other districts across the country have also lined up fireworks displays and end-of-year celebrations.

Musanze District officials confirmed that, for the second consecutive year, the New Year's Eve countdown and fireworks display will take place at the GOICO Plaza market building. The celebration will be accompanied by a music concert featuring local artistes.

In Eastern Province, Nyagatare District announced that the New Year countdown and celebrations will be held on December 31 at Epic Hotel.

Meanwhile, in the Western Province, Rubavu District released its end-of-year events calendar, naming Nengo Hill as the designated venue for its fireworks display and Lake Kivu Serena Hotel as the venue for end of year party.

In the Southern Province, Huye District has announced an end-of-year celebration at Huye Stadium parking area. Speaking to The New Times, the district Mayor, Ange Sebutege, said the event will also serve as a moment to reflect on key achievements made during the year.

Sebutege highlighted improvements in road infrastructure, including roads linking industrial areas and about four kilometres of developed urban roads. He also noted the completion of sports facilities such as Cyarwa Community Centre, as well as youth centres in Ngoma and Mukura sectors.

In education, he said, enrolment at the University of Rwanda's Huye Campus has increased from around 6,000 to about 12,000 students, creating new business opportunities for the local community. In healthcare, the installation of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB) was cited as a major milestone for Huye and neighbouring districts.