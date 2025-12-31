Rwanda: Former Hawkers Complete Rwf 450m Building in Rubavu

University gender ministers from higher institutions of learning from across the country have pledged to collaborate in taking a leading role in preventing gender-based violence (GBV) on their campuses, promoting informed consent, and safeguarding students' sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

The pledge was made during a two-day capacity-building training aimed at raising awareness, and implementing effective interventions to ensure safe, and supportive learning environments.

The training, organised by Health Development Initiative (HDI) in collaboration with the Swedish Embassy, sought to build on similar trainings to equip university gender ministers with practical information and advocacy skills to strengthen their response to persistent gender and SRHR challenges that affect university students, including harmful gender norms, sexual exploitation, limited knowledge of informed consent, and weak accountability mechanisms within higher learning institutions among others.

Speaking at the training, the gender minister at the University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB)'s Kigali campus, Ines Ingabire, noted that while progress has been made in promoting gender equality, deeply rooted stereotypes continue to affect young women in universities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Many female students are still constrained by traditional gender expectations, and a significant number continue to believe in rigid gender roles that limit their opportunities and agency," she said.

Ingabire also highlighted ongoing concerns around exploitation, explaining that female students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds remain vulnerable to manipulation by older men who mask coercion as "consent" in exchange for financial support.

"These dynamics blur the meaning of consent and undermine young women's rights and dignity," she said, adding that such realities highlight the importance of sustained dialogue and education.

She pointed out that although UTB's gender club is already active, targeted trainings have strengthened its capacity to engage students more effectively.

"Our gender club has been doing commendable work, but such trainings equip us with clearer messages and stronger tools to challenge some of these harmful norms. I am committed to ensuring that every student truly understands what consent means and why it matters," Ingabire said.

Meanwhile, Oscar Mugisha, the gender minister at the University of Rwanda's Huye campus, emphasised the importance of engaging men and boys in GBV prevention efforts.

"Men and boys are often the perpetrators of GBV, so addressing the root causes requires their active involvement," Mugisha said. "Working with young men to promote positive masculinity is essential if we are to prevent abuse and break cycles of violence."

What was discussed

The discussion, led by Legal Associate Diane Igihozo, focused on the legal framework for preventing and responding to GBV, including the anti-GBV law and penalties for perpetrators.

She highlighted early warning signs of abuse such as behavioural changes and social withdrawal highlighting the impact on students' mental health and academics including anxiety, depression, absenteeism, and reduced interest in learning.

The participants also explored strategies for supportive campus environments, including peer support, counselling, academic schedule adjustments, and confidential reporting channels for survivors.

The participants also explored the new law regulating healthcare services asking questions around the removal of parental consent for adolescents aged 15 and above and the implications of the decision.

The session clarified providers' legal obligations to respecting patient rights including the patient-provider confidentiality, ensure that individuals receive clear and accurate information before consenting to care, and uphold patients' rights to respectful, non-discriminatory, and timely healthcare services.

HIV, STI prevention and management

Nelly Kamanzi, a trained nurse and counsellor, discussed contraception calling on the participants to familiarise themselves with the types, availability, and correct usage of emergency contraception, as well as its role in preventing unplanned pregnancies.

She worked with the participants to explore broader contraceptive options, debunking common myths surrounding their use and reminding the gender ministers of the importance of timely access in preventing undesired pregnancies and HIV/STI infections.

"As gender ministers, understanding the types, availability, and correct use of emergency contraceptives, and sharing it with your peers supports them to make informed decisions about their sexual health, especially preventing unplanned pregnancies, which could disrupt their education and future goals," she said.

Access to safe abortion

Participants attended a session on the Ministerial Order on Safe Abortion, which clarified the legal framework, conditions for safe abortion, and patients' rights, including confidentiality and informed consent.

The session addressed common misconceptions and equipped participants to support students in accessing safe, legal, and confidential services.

HIV prevention

The gender ministers were also taken through HIV/STIs prevention, covering key strategies such as correct and consistent condom use, as well as the importance of Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP).

The participants were reminded of the dual role of condoms in preventing HIV transmission and other sexually transmitted infections, alongside their effectiveness in the prevention of unplanned pregnancies.

Kamanzi explained why it is important for gender ministers to work with university students, especially the new ones, to provide practical ways to take charge of their health while navigating relationships and new experiences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Way forward

Looking ahead, the discussions also focused on strengthening accountability and structured action on campuses. Denise Teta, HDI's Policy and Advocacy Officer, supported the initiative, guiding the gender ministers in developing semester-based sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and gender action plans.

Under the agreed resolutions, each gender minister committed to conducting at least two SRHR and GBV awareness sessions per semester, reaching a minimum of 100 students of all genders. They also pledged to hold at least one advocacy dialogue with university authorities each semester to raise and address student concerns.

Additionally, the leaders resolved to establish or strengthen campus-based GBV and SRHR referral pathways within one month after the training.

Among the resolutions is that gender ministers will conduct at least two SRHR/GBV awareness sessions per semester, reaching a minimum of 100 students of all genders, and to hold at least one advocacy dialogue with university authorities per semester to address issues raised by students.

The ministers will also establish or strengthen a GBV/SRHR referral pathway within one month of the training, mapping local services and integrating HDI as a partner to ensure timely, respectful, and non-discriminatory access to care.