Rwanda: 10 Things to Know About the New Catch-Up Scheme for School Dropouts

Learners who dropped out of secondary school at Senior Four, Five or Six may soon get a second chance to complete their education under a new catch-up programme launched by the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC).

Dubbed Resilience in Secondary Education (RISE), the scheme targets out-of-school youth and adults who left school several years ago, enabling them to return to structured learning and obtain an A2-equivalent secondary education certificate.

The initiative is part of broader government efforts to reduce school dropout and expand access to education for vulnerable groups.

Below are 10 key things to know about the programme, based on information from MINEDUC.

1. Eligibility

The RISE programme targets young people aged 18 to 35 who dropped out of secondary school at least three years ago.

Eligible applicants include those who left school in Senior Four (S4), Senior Five (S5) or Senior Six (S6). Learners who sat for but did not pass the national secondary school leaving examinations are also eligible, provided they have been out of school for three years or more.

Registration is conducted at sector offices in the applicant's place of residence. Applications opened on December 22, 2025, and close on December 31, 2025.

2. Duration of the programme

Beneficiaries will complete the programme within six months to one year, depending on individual progress, to obtain an A2-equivalent qualification.

3. Learning pathways

The scheme offers an accelerated pathway aligned with national secondary education standards.

Learners will study selected subject combinations prioritised for employability and further learning, including Mathematics, humanities, English and digital skills. Both general education and applied, skills-oriented pathways will be available.

Final subject combinations will be determined based on learners' prior schooling and national curriculum requirements, in coordination with the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB).

4. Accelerated programme structure

Unlike the traditional three-year secondary cycle, RISE uses a competency-based and accelerated learning model.

According to MINEDUC, the approach includes diagnostic assessments, condensed curricula focused on core competencies and examinable content, extended learning hours, blended learning approaches, continuous assessment, and targeted remediation.

This structure allows motivated learners to complete the programme within 6-12 months.

5. Are fees charged?

The programme is fully subsidised, with no tuition fees, to ensure access for vulnerable and out-of-school youth.

6. Pilot districts

The initial phase will be implemented in 10 pilot districts to allow close monitoring and quality assurance before national scale-up.

These districts are Nyanza, Ruhango, Muhanga, Kamonyi, Rulindo, Gakenke, Gicumbi, Musanze, Burera and Nyabihu. They were selected based on high numbers of out-of-school youth and the readiness of local education infrastructure.

Lessons from this phase will inform expansion to other districts.

7. Why the three-year dropout requirement?

MINEDUC says the programme prioritises learners who have been out of school for at least three years because they face the greatest barriers to re-entering formal education.

"This group is often excluded from conventional catch-up programmes, and RISE is specifically designed to offer them a second-chance pathway," the ministry said.

The requirement also ensures the programme does not incentivise currently enrolled learners to drop out.

8. Learning centres

Participants will study at designated RISE learning centres, which may be hosted within existing schools but operate under a flexible structure.

The centres are designed to accommodate learners with additional responsibilities, including young parents, students with disabilities, and those who require adaptable schedules and support services.

9. Teachers called upon to support the programme

The Ministry of Education and district authorities have invited individuals aged 21-35 with a Bachelor's degree in teaching sciences, humanities or English to register as volunteer teachers.

Interested applicants are required to register at their respective sector offices with Education Officers by December 31, 2025.

10. Implementing partners

The programme will be implemented through partnerships involving MINEDUC, the Mastercard Foundation, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), UNICEF Rwanda, Imbuto Foundation, Catholic Relief Services (CRS), YWCA Rwanda, and DOT Rwanda.

YWCA Rwanda will lead implementation in the 10 pilot districts.